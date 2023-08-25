The Chelsea Detective season 2 release date, plot, and more details explored

The British crime drama The Chelsea Detective Season 2 is set to be released on Monday, August 28, 2023, on Acorn TV at 12 AM BST. The series follows two detectives who attempt to solve murders that take place in Chelsea, London. Their meticulous investigation into each murder in this series keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

The Chelsea Detective mystery drama was created by Peter Fincham. Following the success of Season 1, the series is now returning with Season 2. The main cast includes Adrian Scarborough, Vanessa Emme, Sophie Stone, Lucy Phelps, Peter Bankolé, Rachael Stirling, Simon Williams, Frances Barber, and Anamaria Marinca.

The synopsis for Season 2 on Acorn TV states:

“The second season brings new cases for Detective Inspector Max Arnold (Adrian Scarborough, Killing Eve) and the team to investigate as Detective Sergeant Layla Walsh (Vanessa Emme, Dublin Murders) joins Chelsea CID from Exeter. ”

Starring Adrian Scarborough as DI Max Arnold, the detective inspector is set to investigate mysterious murders and the motives behind them that took place in England’s most affluent place, Chelsea.

The Chelsea Detective Season 2 release date and time for different time zones and where to watch

The Chelsea Detective Season 2 will stream exclusively on Acorn TV from Monday, August 27, 2023, at 8 PM ET in the United States. Global viewers of this forensic thriller need to know their respective timings to ensure they can watch this drama without missing it.

Here are the international release timings for the episode:

United Kingdom: 12 am BST on August 28

Canada: 4 am ET on August 28

Australia: 10 am AEST on August 28

India: 5:30 am IST on August 28

Korea: 9 am KST on August 28

Japan: 9 am JST on August 28

Phillippines: 8 am PHT on August 28

The Chelsea Detective Season 2 consists of four feature-length episodes. Viewers can watch the series on Acorn TV by integrating it with their Amazon Prime Account. The series requires a subscription to BBC Player on Amazon Prime to watch.

Since the show is not available on any other platforms, one must purchase both an Amazon Prime membership and a BBC Player subscription to watch this series without interruption.

A quick recap of The Chelsea Detective Season 1

The Chelsea Detective Season 1 is an investigative procedural starring Adrian Scarborough and Sonita Henry. Adrian plays the role of Arnold, who solves the mysterious murders that take place in the Chelsea neighborhood. As a divorced man living in the Thames boat house community, Arnold personally dislikes much about the high-society people’s affairs.

However, he needs to investigate because he is stationed at the Chelsea police station. There, he is paired with DC Priya Shamsie, the character played by Sonita Henry. Shamsie is innocent, and her views on murders often contrast with Arnold's. So, Shamsie moves on, leaving only Arnold for the next season.

What to expect from The Chelsea Detective Season 2: The Chelsea Detective Season 2 will solve murders with DI Arnold and DS Layla Walsh's combo

The Chelsea Detective Season 2 introduces us to the intelligent pairing of Arnold and DS Layla Walsh, played by Vanessa Emme. In an interview with What to Watch, Scarborough expressed his excitement for this new, no-nonsense pair.

"I think Layla has the capacity to be quite parental with Max. He sometimes treads a fine line between legal and illegal at work and Layla’s good at going, ‘Er, I don’t think that’s a very good idea’ and looking at him in a stern way so he feels admonished. That’s been a lot of fun to play. More of that please!"

So, we can expect this dynamic duo to solve Chelsea's mysteries with finesse. Don't miss this captivating series on Acorn TV starting August 28, 2023.