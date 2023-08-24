The Chi season 6 episode 4 release date, air time, plot, and more details explored

The Chi season 6 episode 4, titled ReUp, is scheduled to arrive on Showtime on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET.

The hit show follows the story of a group of people in the South Side Chicago neighborhood as they navigate the difficulties of living in a challenging neighborhood. The characters are bound together by their hardships and victories.

The program examines issues including racism, poverty, violence, and redemption while providing a window into the lives of people who are frequently ignored.

The Chi season 6 episode 4 release timings for different time zones

Episode 4 of The Chi season 6 is set to release on August 27, 2023. While the release time for the US is 9 pm ET, viewers worldwide must be aware of the international release timings so they don't miss out on yet another entertaining and insightful episode of the show.

Here are the international release timings for the show:

United Kingdom: 2 am BST on August 28, 2023

Canada: 5 am ET on August 28, 2023

Australia: 10 am AEST on August 28, 2023

India: 6:30 pm IST on August 28, 2023

Korea: 9 am KST on August 29, 2023

Japan: 10 am JST on August 29, 2023

Phillippines: 10 am PHT on August 29, 2023

Where to watch/stream The Chi season 6 episode 4?

The upcoming episode of the show, titled ReUp, will be available to stream on Showtime.

It will also be available for purchase on Paramount Plus on the day of its release.

A quick recap of The Chi season 6 episode 3

The previous episode of The Chi, titled House Party, saw Emmett struggling between his new job and family obligations. Douda gives him a rifle as a welcome present, but Darnell snatches it away. Emmett also has a heated argument with Keisha on how to raise their children.

Victor and Fatima on the other hand are content together. Fatima also speaks to Keisha about house furnishings, and they become friends over their common passion for style.

Maisha and Kevin are still working on their relationship. At a party, they have a good time hanging out together, however, Kevin is afraid to date Maisha seriously due to his previous relationships.

Jamal is concerned since Bakari is now working for Douda. He is doubtful despite Bakari's assurances that he is not engaged in any illicit activities.

Papa is attempting to regain Kenya's confidence. He invites her to dinner and makes an effort to support her career choices. Although Kenya is beginning to realize that Papa is attempting to change, she is still unwilling to forgive him.

Emmett and Keisha engage in an emotional conversation as the episode comes to an end. They resolve to be better partners to one another and to cooperate in raising their son.

What to expect from The Chi season 6 episode 4?

While not many details about the the upcoming episode of the show have been revealed by the makers yet, Rotten Tomatoes did reveal that the episode will see Roselyn deliver some bad news to Douda which might threaten his chances to enter politics.

The episode will also see Maisha confront Jemma about her struggles to maintain a healthy relationship. While Jemma has been spending most of her time on professional obligations, Maisha has started to feel sidelined.