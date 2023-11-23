The Chi season 7: Tentative release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

With the show halfway through its sixth season, viewers are curious about a renewal for The Chi season 7. However, the creative and production team has not announced a renewal for the seventh season. The show that debuted in January 2018 tells the gripping story of the Chicago residents bonded in the backdrop of a murder.

Creator Lena Waithe wrote a story about an eclectic mix of residents from the South Side of Chicago, which involved teenagers and some adults in the neighborhood. The residents were connected to each other due to an unexplained crime that changed all their lives.

During the times when fantastical and superpower stories take precedence, a relatable tale of real-life urban living, its issues, and human connections has been a welcome narrative. This led to the show being renewed for six seasons and fans hoping for The Chi season 7.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the first part of season 6.

The Chi season 7 release date and time

While there are many loose threads in the first part of The Chi season 6, there is no confirmation about a renewal for another season. If the show gets another renewal, the production team will need more than a year to present The Chi season 7 on its official platforms.

Going by the pattern presented by the previous seasons, the predicted time for the release of The Chi season 7 would be between late 2025 and early 2026. The show has taken this period slot for most of its previous seasons.

Where to watch The Chi season 7? All streaming options explored

Showtime Networks is one of the producers for the series and is the official platform to present it besides Paramount+. If there is The Chi season 7, it will also likely air on Paramount+ and Showtime.

Recent deals have made The Chi available to Disney+ subscribers along with Hulu. Showtime can also be accessed as an add-on service on YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and Hulu with Live TV.

The Chi season 6: What has happened till now?

The series' sixth season has been extended to 16 episodes and then divided into two parts of eight episodes each. The first part of the sixth season premiered on August 4, 2023, on Paramount+ and on August 6, on Showtime. This part brought many changes in the lives of the lead characters, leaving some threads unresolved for the future.

As of part 1 of season 6, the show presented turning points in the lives of the lead characters, Jake, Kevin, Papa, Keisha, and others. There was nostalgia and flashbacks as the characters moved to the next levels of their lives.

Kevin was shown to leave the city as he moved on to chasing his dream. He looked out of the train to take in the last glimpses of his beloved city as he lost his friends, family, and home. Some footage from the early seasons was shown as part of his nostalgic memories.

Papa, on the other hand, considered making his dad’s dream of him joining the seminary come true. While presenting the eulogy after his dad’s death, he felt the pressure to try to make his dead dad happy. However, straight-talking Jake asked Papa not to live his life according to his dad. What Papa chooses to do remains to be seen.

With Kevin gone, Jake took over Kevin’s pad and tasted a new level of freedom. However, when Jemma assumed the place was for both of them, Jake refuted the idea because they were too young to be living together. Fresh out of high school and with lots to live for, he refused to be tied down with immature relationships.

On the other hand, when Britney asked Jemma why she was sacrificing for Jake when he wasn’t returning it, Jemma announced that the only thing she was sacrificing was exploring other relationships. Things did not work out for some other characters, such as the relationship between Shaad and Deja.

On the violent side of the story, Rob and Emmett tried to shoot Douda but missed, bringing them misfortune. Victor had warned them against behaving like street-smart gangsters since they had a more privileged upbringing, but they didn’t heed his words.

The Chi season 7 expectations and cast

Some loose threads in the plot of the first part of season 6 may be resolved in the second part. However, if the plot leaves any cliffhangers or unresolved storylines, The Chi season 7 may have some foundation to start its plot.

If there is The Chi season 7, it may show the future of Kevin’s growth and how Jake-Jemma’s relationship turned out. Viewers would also be interested in knowing whether Papa took to religion or decided on another route. Another unanswered thread concerns Keisha and her attempt to replace Kevin’s mother.

The expected cast may have some of the show's lead characters, including Jacob Latimore as Emmett, Shamon Brown as Papa, Michael V Epps as Jake, Birgundi Baker as Keisha, and Yolonda Ross as Jada. Whether Alex Hibbert as Kevin and Armando Riesco as Detective Cruz will be seen is unclear.

Since the makers have neither canceled nor announced The Chi season 7, fans can anticipate a quick decision on the renewal. Meanwhile, catch season 6, part 1, while waiting for part 2 to air soon.