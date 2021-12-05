'The Claus Family 2' cast list: Mo Bakker, Jan Decleir, and others starring in the Christmas flick

The Claus Family premiered on November 1, 2021, and was a hit with the audience who were ready to get into the festive mood. With Christmas coming up, The Claus Family 2 is not far behind and is scheduled to drop this month.

After the demise of Jules's father, he loses his love for Christmas. But one day, Jules stumbles upon a family secret. He must continue the family legacy by carrying out the role of Santa when his time comes.

The first part prepared the premise for the movie to continue, where Jules must assist his Grandpa Noel in preparing for Christmas. The Claus Family 2 carries forward Jules and Grandpa Noel's adventures. But this time, Jules receives a strange letter with an unusual request for a present. He aims to do everything he can to get Grandpa Noel on board with his plan.

Before the movie drops on December 7 on Netflix, here is a look at the cast list of The Claus Family 2.

The Claus Family 2 cast list

Mo Bakker as Jules Claus

Mo Bakker stars as Jules, who must carry on the legacy of his family and take up his role as Santa when his time comes in The Claus Family 2. Bakker made his acting debut with the 2014 short film August. He is also known for playing the nine-year-old version of David in the 2018 movie Niet Schieten. He has also starred in Freedom of Silence (2017) and Please, Love Me (2017).

Jan Decleir as Noel Claus

Jan Decleir is a prolific Belgian movie and stage actor. He starred in Academy Award winning movies like Karakter by Mike van Diem and Antonia. He is also known to have turned down roles in Stanley Kubrick's Eyes Wide Shut and the James Bond film The World Is Not Enough. Decleir stars as Noel Claus, Santa, in The Claus Family.

Bracha van Doesburgh as Mama/Suzanne

Bracha van Doesburgh is a Dutch actress known for her on-screen as well as stage career. She is well known for her film roles in the Dutch action-comedy Too Fat Too Furious, Het Schnitzelparadijs and Dick Maas's Moordwijven. She plays the role of 'Mama' in The Claus Family.

Other stars in the upcoming Christmas movie include Eva van der Gucht as Gunna, Kürt Rogiers as Brandweerman Jef, Sien Eggers as Jet, and Carly Wijs as Jantien.

Also Read Article Continues below

Don't miss The Claus Family 2, coming to Netflix soon. Viewers can catch the first part on Netflix as well, before the sequel releases.

Edited by Danyal Arabi