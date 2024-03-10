The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 2: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 2 will be released on March 12, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET on FOX. Regardless of its enthralling premiere, fans of the series were devastated to learn that Adam Canto passed away this year, who garnered a lot of praise for his role as Arman Morales. The premier paid a heartfelt tribute to the actor, remembering him for the indelible mark he left on the series.

Unlike the previous two seasons, The Cleaning Lady season 3 will have two showrunners, whereas, besides Miranda Kwok, Jeannine Renshaw will also join to steer the narrative. Renshaw will also join as one of the executive producers. Follow along with the article to learn more about The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 2.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for The Cleaning Lady season 3. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 2 be released

As stated above, The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 2 will be aired on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET. The third season is slated for a twelve-episode run. The complete list of release dates and times for the coming episode is listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Tuesday, March 12, 2024 9 pm Central Time Tuesday, March 12, 2024 11 pm Eastern Time Tuesday, March 12, 2024 12 am Mountain Time Tuesday, March 12, 2024 10 pm Alaska Standard Time Tuesday, March 12, 2024 8 pm Hawaii Standard Time Tuesday, March 12, 2024 7 pm

Where to watch The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 2

The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 2 will air first on the Fox cable TV network. The episode will be streamed on Hulu on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, around 12:00 am ET. Although the first two seasons are available to stream on Max and Apple TV, the two streaming giants have yet to include the third season in their catalog. Aud

A brief recap of The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 1

With both of Martha’s children getting restless, Thony decided to meet Arman to talk to Arman about bringing her sister-in-law using Nadia’s plan. Upon reaching the hangar, she discovered that the plane was getting loaded with drugs. All of a sudden, the location was stormed by a group of individuals, leading to an intense exchange of gunfire.

Arriving at the location, Nadia quickly made an escape alongside Thony, and they were both immensely worried about Arman’s fate. Elsewhere, Martha had to get in trouble with a few goons raiding her house, who were looking for Thony due to the medicine she smuggled out of the country.

Back in the States, Thony and Nadia decided to go to the house of Arman’s parents, hoping it would be his safest hiding spot, but they had no luck. However, they surprisingly discovered that Arman’s family had ties with a cartel. Nadia and Thony received a necklace with a unique skull pendant from Arman’s mother.

Martha finally mustered up the courage to tell Paolo that they have a son named Chris, and she hated every moment of hiding the truth from him. Martha further explained that this secrecy was one of the reasons she could take Chris to the U.S. After returning home, Martha was surprised and shocked to find her son there, who took a voluntary departure and didn’t want to return without her mom.

Thony met a man named Angel who could help her bring Martha home. However, Thony changed her mind and showed Angel the chain and the pendant, asking him to take her to the people it belonged to. A group captured Thony, and she was later interrogated before she could meet the head of Sin Cara, Ramona, who turned out to be Arman’s aunt.

Given Arman’s father had cut ties with his sister due to her business, Ramona didn’t know that the man they attacked in the desert was Arman himself. Ramona agreed to help Thony in whatever way possible. The next day, Thony was startled to learn that her son had to undertake a mandatory medical exam that he missed when he was under child protective service.

What to expect from The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 2

The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 2, titled ‘For My Son,’ will likely see Thony prevent the child protective service from taking Luca with them. Given that this could land her in trouble, Thony will get help from Ramona by working for her, as she is the only person she can rely on now. Ramona can also help Thony by bringing Martha home, but since Chris has returned to the Philippines already, there could be a change of plans.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Cleaning Lady season 3 as 2024 progresses.