How did The Cleaning Lady Season 3 premiere deal with Adan Canto’s absence? Premiere details explored

In the premiere of The Cleaning Lady Season 3, the show addresses the absence of Adan Canto, who played Arman, in a dramatic and poignant manner. The episode reveals that Thony de la Rosa and Arman find themselves in a shootout with authorities and potential mobsters while trying to smuggle Thony's sister-in-law Fiona back into the U.S.

Arman's fate is left uncertain as Thony and Nadia, Arman's wife, are unable to contact him, leading them to believe he has been kidnapped. This storyline was initially intended to temporarily write off Canto due to his health issues, which prevented him from starting work on the third season. Unfortunately, Canto passed away on January 8, at the age of 42, after a private battle with appendiceal cancer.

Therefore, the show's creators, Miranda Kwok and Jeannine Renshaw, had to pivot the storyline to honor both Arman and Canto.

What happened to Armand in The Cleaning Lady Season 3?

In The Cleaning Lady Season 3, Adan Canto's character Armand, faces a challenging storyline. As the actor passes away, the current storyline indicates his mysterious disappearance, which leads to a plot where Thony and Nadia team up to search for him.

This is a pivotal plot point as it unfolds alongside other key storylines, such as Fiona managing the aftermath of her deportation and Thony's efforts to protect her family.

Notably, The Cleaning Lady Season 3 continues to explore Arman's character through Thony and Nadia by delving into his backstory.

Moreover, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, creator and co-showrunner Miranda Kwok shared her views on Arman's character. In the interview, she revealed how the plot, including his family and backstory, was already in talks even before the actor's untimely passing.

Kwok said:

“We were already going to have his parents and family come onto the show...When we had to shift, we realized that we still wanted to create this space for Arman to return. We decided to continue with the storyline surrounding his backstory so that we were all able to explore his character through Thony and Nadia, and learn about Arman in a different way.”

What was Arman's role in The Cleaning Lady?

In The Cleaning Lady, Arman Morales is a key figure who runs several illegal businesses under the gang leader Hayak Barsamian. Notably, he becomes entangled with the series' protagonist, Thony De La Rosa, an undocumented immigrant living in Las Vegas.

In the storyline of The Cleaning Lady, Arman's encounter with Thony leads to her being hired to clean up after the mob's murders due to her cleaning skills and financial situation. As the series progresses, Arman and Thony develop a complex relationship characterized by both business interactions and personal dynamics.

Arman's storyline is significant throughout the series. He finds himself in challenging situations, including being imprisoned at one point. His actions and decisions have a substantial impact on the show's plot, particularly in relation to Thony's journey and the broader criminal activities depicted in the series.

Now, despite Canto's absence, the show maintains his presence by focusing on the impact of his character's actions and relationships. The season also introduces new characters, such as Arman's siblings Ramona and Jorge Sanchez, who are involved in a dangerous cartel.

These new dynamics and relationships add depth to the storyline and explore the consequences of Thony's actions as she navigates a world of crime and complex moral choices.