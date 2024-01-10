What is appendiceal cancer? Adan Canto's illness explored after Designated Survivor actor's death at 42

On January 8, 2024, Adan Canto, of Designated Survivor fame, passed away at the age of 42. Canto was a Mexican-American actor who was part of a number of successful movies and drama series and had also written and directed several short films.

Prior to his death, Canto had been suffering from appendiceal cancer for an unspecified time; the cancer also became the ultimate cause of his death.

According to the National Cancer Institute, appendiceal cancer is one of the rarest cancers in the world, affecting only “1 or 2 people per 1 million per year. However, recent studies show that (it) is becoming more common. It is more common in people between the ages of 50 and 55, but can happen at any age.”

Appendiceal cancer: One of the rarest cancers in the world

The appendix is a small tube-like organ that branches off from our large intestine. Located on the right side of our abdomen, the exact function of this organ is unknown, but it is believed to support our immune system.

Appendiceal cancer grows from the cells that are the building blocks of the appendix. There are two types of appendiceal cancer: epithelial and neuroendocrine appendiceal cancer. Among the two, the former is more common and is also called carcinoid tumors.

Appendiceal cancer is asymptomatic in its initial stages, but as it grows larger, the patient experiences symptoms of abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, growing abdominal size, and a feeling of fullness right after they start eating.

According to the National Cancer Institute, the tumors of appendiceal cancer can be discovered through imaging, biopsy, and diagnostic laparoscopy. While the treatment of appendiceal cancer is unique to each patient, the major options for treating it include surgery and chemotherapy.

Adan Canto’s friends and fans saddened by his untimely demise

Adan Canto with wife, Stephanie (Image via Instagram/@stephanie.a.canto)

Adan Canto was born in 1981 in Coahuila, Mexico, and started showing an inclination toward music at an early age of 6. At 16, Canto left home to pursue a career in music and worked successfully as a singer and songwriter in Mexico for the next five years.

Adan Canto’s first break on American TV was offered to him in 2013 when he played Paul Torres in The Following, a Fox drama series. The following year, he was cast as the superhero Sunspot in the movie X-Men: Days of Future Past. One of his most fondly remembered characters came three years later, in 2016, when Canto was offered to play Aaron Shore in Designated Survivor, a political drama series on ABC.

Another one of Adan Canto’s remarkable works, the one he was a part of until his death, was the character of Arman Morales in the Fox series The Cleaning Lady. Canto’s character was much loved by the audience in the first two seasons. Although he was absent from the filming of the third season, he had planned to eventually return later, as per Deadline.

Adan Canto’s fans were deeply saddened by the untimely demise of the actor and took to X to express their remorse.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kiefer Sutherland, the actor who co-starred with Canto in Designated Survivor, paid a loving tribute on his Instagram handle.

“As an actor his desire to do well, to be great, and then do better, was truly impressive and he will greatly be missed.”

Halle Berry, who appeared alongside Canto in 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past and directed him in her sports drama Bruised, also paid tribute to him on Instagram.

"I don’t have the words just yet…. but my dear sweet friend Adan just gained his wings. Forever, forever in my heart."

Canto’s wife, Stephanie Ann Canto, also shared a picture of the couple on Instagram, alongside a verse from the Bible (Mathew 6:19–21), bidding a final goodbye to her husband. The couple had two children: Roman Alder and Eve Josephine.