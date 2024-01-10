What is Adan Canto's net worth? Mexican actor known for his role in Cleaning Lady passes away at 42

Adan Canto, the Mexican actor and director passed away on Monday, January 8, 2024, following a private journey with appendix cancer, as per Deadline. His family broke the news to media outlets the next day. He was 42 years old.

As per the New York Times, Canto's reps at UTA, Entertainment360, and Viewpoint said in a statement,

"Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever. He will be greatly missed by so many."

The actor had a net worth of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He was best known for his work on The Cleaning Lady and Designated Survivor.

The Cleaning Lady and Narcos actor, Adan Canto, dies at 42

Adan Canto was born on December 5, 1981, in Acuña, Coahuila, Mexico. The actor entered the American television business in 2013 with the role of Paul Torres on the Fox drama series, The Following, during its first season. He has also worked on several other acting projects, including Mixology, Santiago From the Other Side, On the Edge, and Almost Thirty, as per Fox News.

Adan Canto passed away on January 8, due to complications from appendix cancer at the age of 42. He had accumulated a significant wealth of $4 million in his decades-long career.

The director paid $1.5 million for a home in the Hollywood Hills, in 2005. The estate was sold by actress Mary Stuart Masterson. He then listed this home for sale in June 2021 for $2.2 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Adan Canto's first movie credit came in 2009 when he appeared in two episodes of Estado de Gracia, a TV series distributed in Mexico. The actor went on to appear in several Mexican TV shows before debuting in the American show business in 2013.

As per People, Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment said in a statement:

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto. A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment families since his U.S. debut in ‘The Following’ more than a decade ago."

The statement continued:

"Most recently, he lit up the screen in ‘The Cleaning Lady’ with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth, and vulnerability. This is an unfathomable loss, and we grieve alongside his wife Stephanie, their children, and loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly."

Adan Canto was a star in the Fox crime drama series, The Cleaning Lady, which is currently shooting its third season.

He played the role of Arman Morales, a man associated with a powerful crime family in Las Vegas. Arman agrees to protect the show’s protagonist, an undocumented immigrant from the Philippines in search of a cure for her young son’s rare disease, as per The Hollywood Reporter. He played former Colombian Minister of Justice Rodrigo Lara Bonilla on Narcos.

The actor caught a big break in 2014 when he played the role of Sunspot in X-Men: Days of Future Past, and reportedly performed all his own stunts, as per Fox News. According to IMDb, Canto directed and produced two short films, Before Tomorrow in 2014 and The Shot in 2020.

Canto has worked alongside better-known actors such as Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy, and Jennifer Lawrence.

Adan Canto is survived by his wife, Stephanie, whom he married in 2017. They share two children, Roman Alder, 3, and Eve Josephine, 1, according to the Hollywood Reporter.