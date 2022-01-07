'The Club' Part 2 ending explained: Does Ismet marry Raşel? (Spoilers)

Netflix dropped Part 2 of its popular Turkish period drama, The Club, to put an end to some of the series' burning questions.

Based on a true story set against the transformative times of Istanbul in the 1950s, The Club or Kulüp revolves around an ex-convict who comes back and tries to establish a relationship with her daughter who is in love with a Muslim taxi driver.

Without further ado, let's dissect and understand the ending of Netflix's The Club Part 2.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Analyzing the end of 'The Club' Part 2

As The Club Part 2 progresses towards the end, viewers will see Raşel and Matilda still at war. Matilda is reunited with her brother and reveals the truth behind her wrongdoing but leaves out the part concerning Mumtaz.

Raşel, who is also present there, confronts her on hiding the truth behind murdering her father. Matilda then tells her that her brother had asked her to leave with him for the States and she is yet to decide.

It's Raşel's wedding day and she is still worried if Ismet wants to marry her after he leaves to get his taxi. On his way to the parking spot, Ismet sees his father and gets in a fight with him for touching his taxi.

He comes home with a bloody face which worries his mother and Raşel, but also gives the latter enough courage to confront him about the wedding. Ismet reassures her that he does want to marry her and goes downstairs.

When Ismet comes up, he sees that Raşel has left and her wedding gown is lying on the bed. The scene cuts to Raşel with her bags heading to probably leave the country either with her mom or on her own.

Raşel gets stuck in the middle of a riot that is about to be incited by the Turkish people. Earlier that morning, a fake story got around about the Greeks bombing the Turkish consulate, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's house. This specific riot was known as the Istanbul pogrom and it featured real life pictures as well in The Club Part 2.

Ali Şeker had given push to the young boys to start the riot and harass the Greeks living in Istanbul. A heavily pregnant Raşel gets in the middle of this and is unable to find a safe place.

Ismet heads out looking for her and gets beaten up by the rioting group right in front of his father. Matilda, who gets to know that Raşel is out there, steps out alone in the danger of finding her daughter.

A tired Raşel finally sees her mother in the crowd coming to save her and while heading towards the Istanbul Club, she sees Ismet on the other side. In the end, she chooses to go with her mother.

Initially, no one opens the door for them in the fear that the rioters will get in but Çelebi comes as a savior. Amidst all of this chaos, Raşel's water breaks. Selim along with the others hurry Raşel onto a chair and then backstage to let her give birth.

The Club Part 2 is then narrated from the baby's perspective and that night, every staff member of the Istanbul Club feasts with smiles everywhere. It was a tough night to get through, but they all made it and Raşel delivered a healthy baby.

It is still unclear whether the baby is a boy or a girl, but after listening to the narrative, Raşel might have given birth to a girl that night. The baby narrates how she remembers seeing all the happy faces as soon as she opened her eyes.

The Club Part 2 ends on this note. The series did not share whether Raşel ever lets their kid meet Ismet or where she is now, which gives hope that there could be another season.

Catch The Club Part 2 streaming on Netflix.

