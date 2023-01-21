The Clue to Love movie cast explored

UPtv's upcoming television film, The Clue to Love, is all set to premiere on Sunday, January 22, 2023, on the network. The film has already premiered in Canada about two years back. The official release date for The Clue to Love states that it released in 2021, but this is the first time the TV movie will premiere in the United States.

The trailer for the film describes the simple but cute premise starring Rachel Bles and Travis Milne opposite each other. The film follows a journalist who moves to a new place to write about a special yet anonymous love-advice column, slowly getting drawn to her Editor in Chief, Morgan Cooper (played by Milne). The synopsis for the film reads:

"Audrey heads to Hope Cove to write about a special yet anonymous love-advice column. While there, she meets the Editor in Chief, Morgan Cooper. Sparks soon fly between them. Will Audrey be the protagonist in her own love story?"

Rachel Bles as Audrey Harper

The leading woman of the show, Rachel Bles, will play the protagonist, Audrey Harper. Her dynamic role will include being a writer of love columns and a probable protagonist in her fairytale love story.

Rachel Bles is perhaps best known in America for her appearance in Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. She is also well-known for Molly & Pip (2018) and Departure (2019). Hailing from Texas, Bles is also a singer and producer.

Travis Milne as Morgan Cooper

Travis Milne is arguably the biggest name on the cast list for The Clue to Love. He will play the newspaper's editor-in-chief, where Rachel's character will work in the film.

Travis Milne is best known for his portrayal of Chris Diaz on Rookie Blue. Born on July 18, 1986, in Lac La Biche, Alberta, Canada, Travis did not have a knack for acting from a very young age and preferred multiple activities. He shifted to acting when his school's arts program director suggested that Travis apply to theatre school.

Travis is well-known for films like Go-Go Girl, Manson, My Name is Evil, and Bionic Woman.

Tanisha Thammavongsa as Jane Bowbel

Though we have no clue what Tanisha Thammavongsa is playing in The Clue to Love, it is hard to ignore a known face in the cast list. The half-Asian Canadian actress from small-town southern Ontario, Tanisha, is well known for her work that spans many genres.

She has appeared in

A Very Country Christmas: Homecoming, Frankie Drake Mysteries, Beauty and the Beast, and Swindler Seduction, among many others.

Other cast members of The Clue to Love

The other cast members of the UPtv film include Richard Fitzpatrick as Clifton Cooper, Kyra Harper as Aunty Fanny, Anthony Sherwood as Dennis Mitchell, Sophie Bastelle as Cecilia (as Sophie van Bastelaer), and Vas Saranga as Greg.

The film also stars many other characters apart from the ones mentioned above.

Catch The Clue to Love on UPtv on January 22, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes