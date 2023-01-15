The Princess and the Bodyguard cast list: Emily Alatalo, Ryan Bruce, and others to star in UPtv's romantic film

UPtv's new romantic drama film, titled The Princess and the Bodyguard, is all set to arrive on the channel on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 7 pm ET. The film tells the story of a woman who finds out on her 35th birthday that she is a royal princess.

Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per UPtv:

''On her 35th birthday, Lexi discovers who she secretly always was… a royal Princess. She now has two weeks to find a suitable date for the royal gala under the watchful eye of her handsome but infuriating bodyguard, Noah.''

The movie stars Emily Alatalo in the lead role along with various others portraying significant supporting roles. The Princess and the Bodyguard is helmed by director John Bradshaw.

The Princess and the Bodyguard cast list: David Pinard stars alongside Emily Alatalo and Ryan Bruce

1) Emily Alatalo as Lexi

Emily Alatalo (Image via IMDb)

Emily Alatalo stars in the lead role as Lexi in UPtv's The Princess and the Bodyguard. Lexi surprisingly finds out on her 35th birthday that she is a royal princess, which changes her life in unexpected ways.

Alatalo looks pretty impressive in the film's preview, capturing her character's innocence and charm with astonishing ease. Viewers can look forward to a thoroughly entertaining performance from the talented actress.

Apart from The Princess and the Bodyguard, Emily Alatalo is known for her appearances in Christmas Plus One, Beginner's Luck, and Sinister Switch, to name a few.

2) Ryan Bruce as Noah

Actor Ryan Bruce dons the role of Noah in the new UPtv romantic movie. Noah is Lexi's boyfriend, with whom she shares a complicated equation. Bruce looks in terrific form in the movie's sneak peek, which shows Noah and Lexi meeting for the first time in an extremely awkward interaction. Fans can expect a memorable performance from Bruce as the charming and charismatic Noah.

Ryan Bruce has previously starred in Mistletoe Match, Amish Abduction, The Unauthorized Melrose Place Story, and many more.

3) David Pinard as Marcus

Actor David Pinard essays the character of Marcus in The Princess and the Bodyguard. Not many other details about his role are known at this point, but he's expected to play a significant part in the story.

David Pinard's other notable TV and film acting credits include All I Didn't Want for Christmas, UnPerfect Christmas Wish, and Family Seductions, to name a few.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, The Princess and the Bodyguard stars several other actors in important supporting/minor roles like:

AnnaMaria Demara as Chrissy

Kevin Bundy as King Alfred

Sarah Orenstein as Queen Charlotte

Richard Waugh as Jonathan

Marcus Craig as Mikey

UPtv dropped the official preview of the film on January 4, 2023, and it offers a peek into the fascinating life of protagonist Lexi, whose entire life changes after a surprising discovery that she makes on her 35th birthday. Overall, the film has a charming, lighthearted tone that fans of romantic comedies will certainly enjoy.

Don't forget to watch The Princess and the Bodyguard on UPtv on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes