The Continental: From the World of John Wick episode 2: Release date, time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

After its grand release on September 22, excitement around The Continental: From the World of John Wick episode 2 is sky-high. The second episode will hit Peacock at 3:00 a.m. ET/ 12.00 a.m. PT on Friday, September 29, 2023. In the premiere drop, the series didn’t waste time in establishing the key characters and the arcs attached to them.

Set in the 1970s New York City, the miniseries will consist of three episodes. Each episode will reportedly last for 90 minutes, which is like watching three films.

A still from Loyalty to the Master. (Photo via IMDb)

In each of these episodes, the makers intend to pack a lot of Winston Scott’s backstory.

In the debut episode, viewers learned that Winston’s brother Frank Scott has stolen something precious from the ruthless mobster Cormac Fitzpatrick. The Mel Gibson portrayed character is the current manager of the Continental Hotel, a post which John Wick's followers will know was taken up by Winston in the later years.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick episode 2 takes the hunt to a higher level

The first episode, Brothers in Arms, had the synopsis that read:

“1970s New York City. After being separated for 20 years, brothers Winston and Frankie Scott are about to be violently reunited. Frankie's just stolen a priceless object from Cormac Fitzpatrick, the Continental Hotel's present hotel manager and a ruthless mobster from the brothers' past.”

It adds:

“To retaliate, the brutal crime boss sends henchmen to London to bring Winston back home to locate Frankie. The Scott brothers, along with Frankie's fierce wife Yen, use their street-smart skills and dark underworld contacts to try and outrun Cormac's army of assassins. But just before all three are caught, Frankie must make the ultimate sacrifice.”

The Continental: From the World of John Wick episode 2 takes flight from here. Titled Loyalty to the Master, the next episode will showcase an intensified hunt for the object Frank stole. Also, Detective KD traces the killing of her family, which brings her to the Continental Hotel.

As per IMDb, the synopsis of The Continental: From the World of John Wick episode 2 reads:

“With a cache of modified weapons, a team of shadow mercenaries and a top hitman in place, Winston finalizes his mission. Tension escalates as higher-ups order Cormac to find the object Frankie stole. Meanwhile, detective KD starts zeroing in on who she suspects had a hand in killing her family, which also leads her to the Continental Hotel.”

Given this gist, it is expected that The Continental: From the World of John Wick episode 2 will continue the gritty and engaging mood set by the premiere episode. Directed by Charlotte Brändström, episode 2 has been written by Shawn Simmons, Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Ken Kristensen.

The third episode, titled Theater of Pain, is slated to hit Peacock on October 6, 2023. Albert Hughes, who directed the first episode, will again take the helm.

As to where to watch, The Continental: From the World of John Wick episode 2 is available on Peacock only for now, albeit via subscription. For international viewers, the option is Amazon Prime Video.

The series stars Mel Gibson as Cormac, Colin Woodell as Winston Scott, Mishel Prada as KD, Ben Robson as Frankie, Nhung Kate as Yen, and Ayomide Adegun as Charon, among others.