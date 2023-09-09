The Crow reboot: Everything we know so far

The 1994 cinematic release of The Crow, with the unforgettable Brandon Lee in the pivotal role, left an undeniable mark on pop culture. While its popularity surged, it also became a tragic piece of Hollywood history due to Lee's accidental on-set death, reminiscent of the untimely passing of his legendary father, Bruce Lee.

This eerie connection gave rise to a plethora of theories and tales, intensifying the impact of Brandon's riveting performance as the iconic character. Rooted in James O'Barr's graphic novels, The Crow spins the tale of a murdered musician resurrected to avenge his and his fiancée's murders.

This melancholic narrative, fused with the haunting result of the film, has established it as an action cinema classic of the turbulent '90s. Fast forward to today, and the iconic franchise's reboot is underway after numerous endeavors spanning decades.

Here's an exhaustive account of what we've gathered so far about this much-anticipated venture.

The Crow reimagined: Treading legacy while embracing modern depth

While staying faithful to the original film's core, the reboot promises to introduce a formidable female lead. With the current socio-cultural ambiance and modern cinematic trends, this rendition aims to plunge deeper into the gothic darkness.

Considering The Crow's intrinsic connection with death symbolism and literary classics like Edgar Allan Poe's works, this new chapter might broaden horizons beyond the initial film. However, echoing the past, challenges emerge.

With fresh memories of the accident on the Rust set and the weight of Brandon Lee's legacy, any move to reanimate the movie is met with reservations.

Yet, the reboot offers a chance for reconciliation: honoring the original, emphasizing on-set safety, and echoing the timeless theme of death and darkness the crow symbolizes.

The team behind the reboot

Helming the project is Rupert Sanders, acclaimed for movies like Snow White and the Huntsman. Joining him are producers Victor Hadida, Molly Hassell, John Jencks, and Edward R. Pressman, with Dan Farah as the executive producer.

Entrusted with breathing life into the legendary Crow character is Bill Skarsgård, famed for his eerie rendition of Pennywise. Alongside him, the multi-talented FKA Twigs takes on the role of the Crow's companion, promising a refreshing spin to the narrative.

Expanding the female lead's arc, the reboot offers a new dimension, potentially offering a more holistic portrayal enriched with depth and intricacy.

Earlier developments

Jason Momoa was once in the limelight as the Crow, garnering positive reactions to his makeup tests. The duo and director Corin Hardy aimed to deliver a more horror-centric feel.

However, as fate would have it, development hit a roadblock, leaving the project's future with Momoa and Hardy hanging. Despite the hiatus, leaked test footage with Momoa provided a tantalizing glimpse into a potential masterpiece.

When can we expect it?

Initiated during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and set across European landscapes, fans are eagerly awaiting the 2024 release.

Securing the rights

Lionsgate has secured an eight-figure deal for domestic rights to this reboot. Alongside Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs, the movie features Danny Huston. The film's script is penned by Oscar nominees Zach Baylin and Will Schneider, with additional stars including Laura Birn, Sami Bouajila, and Jordan Bolger.

Produced under banners like Davis Films, Hassell Free Productions, Electric Shadow Company, and Pressman Film, the $50-million project saw Prague and Munich as its filming hubs.

A word from the stakeholders

Lionsgate's Charlotte Koh articulates the significance of the Crow character and assures fans of an authentic reinterpretation under Rupert's creative guidance. Similarly, the producers collectively express their excitement in presenting a revamped version while revering the original's cultural footprint.

Tracing back to its origins, The Crow first graced us through Caliber Comics in 1989. With this reboot, a new generation will experience the blend of gothic romance and avenging spirits, while older fans get to relive the magic, albeit with a modern touch.