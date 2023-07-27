The Crowded Room episode 10 release date, air time, what to expect, and more

The much-anticipated tenth and final episode of The Crowded Room is all set to air on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 12 am ET/PT (tentative time). The crime thriller series explores the life of a young man who's been arrested for a brutal crime that has devastated New York City.

An investigator then sets out to dig deep into the incident and figure out the true motive behind the man's actions as well as his past to gain an insight into his personality. The series stars Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried in key roles, along with many others essaying important supporting characters.

It is helmed by Akiva Goldsman, who's known for his work on Winter's Tale and Stephanie.

The Crowded Room episode 10 will focus on concluding protagonist Danny Sullivan's eventful story

There is no official promo/preview/trailer for The Crowded Room episode 10, but viewers can expect the finale episode to provide a conclusion to protagonist Danny Sullivan's story.

His fate seemed inevitable ever since the beginning of the show, and fans can look forward to a highly intense and emotional finale.

Apart from that, not many other details regarding the final episode are known at this point. The previous episode, titled Family, focused on the trial involving Sullivan as it set things up nicely for a dramatic finale. It focused on Candy, whose testimony was crucial for the case. Rya then set out to find out why would Candy refuse to testify for Sullivan.

With just one more episode left this season, it'll be fascinating to watch how the makers tie up all ends to craft an unforgettable finale. So far, the series has received mostly mixed reviews from viewers and critics, with many praising the performances by the cast and overall tone.

The Crowded Room is a miniseries, so the possibility of it being renewed for another season as of now is slim.

More details about The Crowded Room plot and cast

The thriller series tells the story of a man who's been arrested for committing a shocking crime that shook the city of New York. The series then delves deep into his past as it explores his life through the eyes of a detective who's investigating his case. The official synopsis of the show, according to Apple TV+ Press, reads:

''Starring and executive produced by Tom Holland, “The Crowded Room” is a gripping, 10-episode limited series that stars Holland as Danny Sullivan, a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979.''

The synopsis further reads:

''A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), Danny’s life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation.''

Tom Holland's portrayal of protagonist Danny Sullivan has received widespread critical acclaim. He's brilliantly supported by a highly talented cast of supporting actors including the likes of Amanda Seyfried, Will Chase, Lior Raz, Sasha Lane, Emmy Rossum, and many others.

Fans can stream the final episode of The Crowded Room on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 28, 2023.