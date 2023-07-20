The Crowded Room episode 9 on Apple TV+: Release date, air time, what to expect, and more

The 9th episode of The Crowded Room is all set to premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 21, 2023, at midnight ET/PT (tentative time). Viewers have been waiting with bated breath to find out what would happen to protagonist Danny Sullivan as his eventful life continues to take many shocking twists and turns.

The series stars Tom Holland in the lead role who's received widespread critical acclaim for his performance in the lead role. Various other actors like Amanda Seyfried and Sasha Lane play crucial supporting roles. The Crowded Room is helmed by Todd Graff.

The Crowded Room episode 9 will focus on Danny Sullivan's trial

No official trailer has been released by Apple TV+ for The Crowded Room episode 9, but based on Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis, fans can look forward to the upcoming episode focusing on Danny Sullivan's trial.

Viewers can expect the new episode to end on a cliffhanger as it looks to set things up nicely for an epic grand finale next week. Apart from that, not much else is known about the plot of the new episode.

The previous episode, titled Reunion, depicted Stan and Rya discussing court strategies whilst Danny tried to confront the demons from his tumultuous past. Take a look at the synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''As the trial approaches, Rya and Stan disagree over strategy; Danny struggles to sort through his past.''

With just one more episode left, it'll be fascinating to watch how the trial progresses and how Danny's life pans out. Although critics have criticized the show's tonal inconsistencies, they've praised the story and Tom Holland's compelling performance as a young man with a mysterious past who's struggling to come to terms with who he is and his disturbing past.

More about The Crowded Room plot and cast

Danny Sullivan is a young man who's arrested for allegedly committing a shocking crime that has shaken the entire city of New York. A young investigator then sets out to delve deep into his past as she tries to figure out the truth behind the incident and the true motive behind his actions. Here's the official synopsis of the show, according to Apple TV+ Press:

''Starring and executive produced by Tom Holland, “The Crowded Room” is a gripping, 10-episode limited series that stars Holland as Danny Sullivan, a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979.''

The synopsis further states,

''A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), Danny’s life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation.''

The show's cast is led by Spider-Man star Tom Holland, who's been brilliant as protagonist Danny Sullivan in one of the most nuanced performances on television in recent times.

Starring alongside him in important supporting roles are actors like Amanda Seyfried as Rya Goodwin, Will Chase as Marlin Reid, Thomas Sadoski as Matty Dunn, and many others.

You can watch the latest episode of The Crowded Room episode 9 on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 21, 2023.