The Crowded Room episode 5 on Apple TV+: Release date, time, and more details

The fifth episode of Tom Holland's The Crowded Room is expected to air on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 12 am ET (tentative time). The show tells the story of a young man who is arrested for a brutal crime, following which, a detective delves deep into his disturbing past to find some answers.

The series' cast is led by Tom Holland, who portrays the lead role of Danny Sullivan, along with many others who play significant supporting characters. The Crowded Room is created by Akiva Goldsman.

The Crowded Room episode 5 will witness the entry of a mysterious savior

An official promo or preview for The Crowded Room episode 5 has not yet been released by Apple TV+, but based on a short description shared by Rotten Tomatoes, fans can expect the new episode to reveal the entry of a mysterious person, altering the course of Candy and Danny's lives forever. Here's the synopsis of the episode, titled Savior:

''Danny and Candy's lives are forever changed by the arrival of an unlikely savior.''

Apart from these information, not much else is known regarding the plot of the new episode. The previous episode, titled London, depicted Danny escaping the country and setting off on a journey to find his father.

Given that the series has reached its halfway mark, it'll be interesting to see how the story would pan out in the remaining few episodes of the season. Viewers can expect more twists and turns to unfold as protagonist Danny Sullivan's life gets increasingly complicated.

So far, the series has received mixed-to-positive reviews from viewers and critics, with many praising its unique visual style and structure, apart from the performances by the actors.

A quick look at The Crowded Room plot and cast

The Crowded Room focuses on a mysterious young man who gets arrested for a heinous crime that rattled New York City. Subsequently, an investigation is launched, and a detective questions him and digs deeper into his past in order to get to the truth. Here's a short synopsis of the show, as per Apple TV+ Press:

''The Crowded Room'' stars Holland as Danny Sullivan, a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), Danny’s life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation.''

Tom Holland has been brilliant in the series, perfectly embodying his character's mysterious aura with stunning ease. He's received considerable critical acclaim for his performance in the show. Holland is well-known for his performance as Spider-Man in the MCU. His other memorbale acting credits include How I Live Now, The Impossible, In the Heart of the Sea, and The Lost City of Z, to name a few.

The rest of the supporting cast features other talented actors like Sasha Lane as Ariana, Amanda Seyfried as Rya Goodwin, Lior Raz as Yitzak Safdie, and many others.

Don't forget to catch the latest episode of The Crowded Room on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 23, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes