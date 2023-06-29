The Crowded Room episode 6 on Apple TV+: Release date, air time, what to expect, and more

The sixth episode of The Crowded Room is expected to drop on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 12 am ET/PT (tentative time). The miniseries is halfway through the story and protagonist Danny Sullivan's life has now reached a critical juncture.

The show focuses on Sullivan's life as he was arrested for a brutal crime that shook the entire city of New York. Subsequently, an investigation is launched, led by a detective who tries to delve deep into his past to figure out the various mysteries about the crime.

The series stars Tom Holland in the role of the protagonist, with several others essaying important supporting roles. The show is helmed by Akiva Goldsman and is reportedly based on the critically acclaimed 1981 book, The Minds of Billu Milligan.

The Crowded Room episode 6 focuses on Rya's relentless pursuit

Rotten Tomatoes' short sneak peek of the new episode of The Crowded Room shows a pivotal scene featuring Amanda Seyfried's character, Rya Goodwin continuing her investigation. In the upcoming episode, viewers can expect Rya to go to extreme lengths to crack the case. Here's Rotten Tomatoes' description of the episode:

''Rya puts her career on the line to investigate a radical new theory.''

Apart from that, not many other details about the upcoming episode are known at this point. The previous episode, titled Savior, depicted the shocking entry of a savior, which seems to have altered the course of Candy and Danny's lives.

With five episodes still to go, viewers can expect a lot of shocking plot twists and drama to unfold in the second half as Danny's eventful story nears its conclusion. So far, critics' reviews have been largely mixed, with many criticizing the plot and execution, although Holland's performance has received highly positive reviews.

More details about The Crowded Room plot and cast

Apple TV+ put out the official trailer for the thriller series on May 10, 2023, and it offers a peek into protagonist Danny's dramatic life. The lead investigator tries to understand his past and his actions, but unwrapping the mystery seems to be a daunting task.

The trailer is quite atmospheric, similar to other Apple TV+ shows, and maintains a creepy tone that fans of character-driven shows would love. Check out the official description of the show, according to Apple TV+ Press:

''Starring and executive produced by Tom Holland, “The Crowded Room” is a gripping, 10-episode limited series that stars Holland as Danny Sullivan, a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979.''

The synopsis further states:

''A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), Danny’s life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation.''

Tom Holland, who plays Danny Sullivan, perfectly captures his character's creepy, enigmatic aura with stunning ease in arguably one of his finest performances. The rest of the supporting cast includes numerous other actors like Amanda Seyfried as Rya Goodwin, Will Chase as Marlin Reid, Sasha Lane as Ariana, and many others.

You can watch the new episode of The Crowded Room on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 30, 2023.

