The Crowded Room episode 7 on Apple TV+: Release date, air time, plot, and more

The seventh episode of The Crowded Room is expected to air on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 7, 2023, at midnight ET/PT (tentative time). The crime thriller series tells the story of a mysterious young man who gets arrested for a brutal shooting incident. As the investigation into the case begins, a young detective looks to delve deep into his past to understand the motive behind his actions and his personality.

The series stars Tom Holland in the lead role, alongside many others essaying crucial supporting characters. It is helmed by Akvia Goldsman, who is known for directing movies like Winter's Tale and Stephanie.

The Crowded Room episode 7 will focus on Danny trying to confront the truth

Apple TV+ is yet to release the official promo for The Crowded Room episode 7, but based on a short synopsis by Rotten Tomatoes, viewers can expect protagonist Danny to finally confront the truth about his violent actions in the new episode.

It is expected to set the stage for the final few episodes as the show heads towards its conclusion. Apart from that, not much else is known about the plot of the upcoming episode.

The previous episode, titled Rya, depicted Rya Goodwin going to extreme lengths to investigate what she thinks could be a potentially crucial theory about the case, risking her career. Here's Rotten Tomatoes' description of the episode:

''Rya puts her career on the line to investigate a radical new theory.''

The show still has four more episodes left, and it'll be fascinating to watch how Danny's story concludes. Viewers can expect a lot of emotional and shocking moments to unfold in the next couple of episodes as the series looks to set the stage for an epic finale.

Critics' reviews for the show have been largely mixed, with almost unanimous praise directed towards Tom Holland's performance. However, the writing and story were criticized by many viewers and critics.

A quick look at The Crowded Room plot and cast

The Crowded Room is a fascinating character study of an enigmatic man who was incarcerated for a devastating crime in New York City. The complicated investigation of the case forms the crux of the story as the main detective interrogates him whilst also learning more about his early life to get a clearer picture of the man.

Here's the official synopsis of the series, as per Apple TV+ Press:

''Starring and executive produced by Tom Holland, “The Crowded Room” is a gripping, 10-episode limited series that stars Holland as Danny Sullivan, a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979.''

The synopsis further reads:

''A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), Danny’s life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation.''

Tom Holland stars as Danny Sullivan in the lead role. He's received widespread critical acclaim for his performance. The supporting cast includes Sasha Lane, Amanda Seyfried, and many others.

Don't forget to catch the latest episode of The Crowded Room on Aple TV+ on Friday, July 7, 2023.

