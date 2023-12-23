The Crown’s Princess Diana revenge dress auction: Where to get, bids, and more details explored

The Princess Diana revenge dress is a source of fascination due to the context in which she donned it and the symbolic meaning associated with her wardrobe selection. Just as fans are gearing up for The Crown's final episodes, Netflix has now added a bonus treat: an auction with 450 beautifully made costumes from the series, including the replica of the iconic Princess Diana revenge dress, and many unique accessories from the show.

This collection, which pays homage to the show's painstaking design, raised the excitement for the finale of the royal drama. Organized by Bonhams, the auction is set to take place from January 30, 2024, to February 7, 2024, and collectors will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to participate in this unique event.

How you can own The Crown’s Princess Diana revenge dress

Debiki from The Crown in the replica of the iconic Diana revenge dress (Image via Netflix)

Among the coveted items up for sale are bikinis with leopard prints and the replica of the Princess Diana revenge dress. The list also includes Queen Elizabeth II's coronation costumes, as represented by Claire Foy in the television series, as well as Versace sunglasses.

There will be a sense of royal grandeur to the festivities as an exact reproduction of the Queen's Coronation chariot is likely to sell for as much as £50,000 ($62,000) at a forthcoming auction, as per Vogue.

The auction's financial outcomes will help the National Film and Television School's (NFTS) scholarship program. Over the next 20 years, this initiative will provide essential support to students in a wide range of fields, highlighting a commitment to excellence in education and the arts.

This charitable project gains a great deal from the strong relationship between The Crown and NFTS, since more than 60 graduates have contributed to the success of the show.

The auction will take place in two stages: on January 30, 2024, the first 300 lots will be sold online, and on February 7, a live sale at Bonhams will feature the remaining 150 works. This dual strategy, which combines the ease of online bidding with the engaging experience of a live auction, guarantees accessibility for a wide spectrum of collectors and enthusiasts.

From January 11 to February 5, 2024, Bonhams London will offer an intriguing show of sets, costumes, and props before the sale. Visitors will also be able to appreciate the effort and workmanship that went into the creation of these well-known works.

The Crown Auction not only allows fans to purchase real show memorabilia, but it also helps to foster future talent in the film and television industries through the NFTS scholarship program.

Conclusion

Given that The Crown's artifacts are up for auction at Bonhams, enthusiasts and collectors have a unique chance to buy a substantial piece of television history. The inclusion of live and online sales and the altruistic goal of assisting NFTS's scholarship program give this event a unique touch.

Whether one is a historical antique collector or a devoted fan of The Crown, interested in behind-the-scenes facts about the show, February 7, 2024, marks an important day as there is a possibility that one can get their hands on the Diana revenge dress, albeit a replica.