The Crown season 6 episode 7 recap: Prince William and Kate first meet to relationship twist in Royal Family 

The Crown season 6, episode 7, titled Alma Mater, revolves around the early stages of Prince William and Kate Middleton's relationship. The episode begins with a fictionalized encounter in December 1996. In this incident, a young William and Princess Diana are seen distributing copies of The Big Issue in London.

In London, they briefly meet Kate Middleton and her mother, Carole. This scene sets the stage for Carole's ambitious plans for her daughter. Furthermore, the story then jumps to 2000. Then, it highlights Carole Middleton's keen interest in Prince William's life, particularly his educational plans.

The Crown season 6 episode 7: A brief recap of the events

A still from The Crown season 6 episode 7, Alma Mater (Image via Netflix)

In The Crown season 6, episode 7, after William's gap year, the narrative moves to his time at St. Andrews University in 2001. The university is the place where he meets Kate, who is also a student there. Moving forward, their interactions are portrayed as mundane. This is done to emphasize their status as just friends.

Furthermore, William's relationship with a fictional character, Lola Airdale-Cavendish-Kincaid, is introduced. Lola is depicted as unsuitable for William as she lacks shared interests with him, unlike Kate. Next, a pivotal moment occurs in the St. Andrews library. In the library, William and Kate's natural chemistry is evident, subsequently leading to Lola's jealousy and an argument.

The episode also explores the challenges William faces due to his royal status. This includes unwanted attention and the objectification of women, including Kate. Surprisingly, both Lola and Kate eventually distance themselves from William after he fails to understand their perspectives.

Meanwhile, Kate's relationship with her mother is strained due to Carole's manipulation of Kate's educational and romantic choices. This manipulation includes Carole's suggestion that Kate take a gap year and attend St. Andrews, mirroring William's path.

The episode concludes with Queen Elizabeth advising William not to give up on Kate. The event highlighted the evolving attitudes towards dating within the royal family. Despite the queen's encouragement, the episode suggests that William and Kate's relationship was more orchestrated by Carole Middleton than divinely ordained.

The Crown season 6 episode 8: A look at the subsequent events after Alma Mater

A still from The Crown season 6 episode 7, Alma Mater (Image via Netflix)

In the next episode of The Crown season 6, titled Ritz, the focus is on Princess Margaret's life. The events particularly focus on her decline and eventual death in February 2002. Moreover, the episode is a poignant exploration of Margaret's vibrant yet often painful life. The episode begins with a flashback to V-E Day on May 8, 1945.

In the memory, a young Princess Margaret is eager to join the celebrations. However, Princess Elizabeth is hesitant. This flashback is based on the real-life event of the princesses venturing out into the crowds. It sets the tone for the episode by highlighting Margaret's desire for freedom and Elizabeth's sense of duty.

Fast-forwarding to 1998, an older Margaret reminisces about that night while playing cards with Queen Elizabeth. Despite Margaret's attempts to recall their adventurous night, Elizabeth is reluctant to acknowledge it. Hence, indicating her desire to maintain her royal image.

Furthermore, the narrative then shifts to Margaret's life in Mustique. It was in Mustique where she suffered a stroke while reciting a bawdy poem. Despite her declining health, Margaret refuses to give up her indulgent lifestyle, subsequently leading to further strokes and physical impairments.

In 2000, Margaret plans a grand 70th birthday party at the Ritz. This event prompts a return to the 1945 flashback, revealing the sisters' escapade at the Ritz during V-E Day. The young princesses, along with their friends, experience a night of liberation and joy. The episode saw Elizabeth engaging in a dance with a Black American GI, thereby symbolizing a brief escape from her royal duties.

Back in the present, during Margaret's birthday celebration, Elizabeth pays tribute to her sister. She acknowledged the challenges Margaret faced as the "No. 2" in the royal family. This moment is both touching and sorrowful as it becomes clear that Margaret's time is limited.

The episode then portrays the final stages of Margaret's life. This included her hospitalization and a tender scene with Elizabeth. Notably, Elizabeth is coming to terms with her sister's impending death.

Finally, Elizabeth reads to a bedridden Margaret, who continues to reminisce about their night at the Ritz. The episode concludes with the death of Princess Margaret on February 9, 2002, leaving a profound impact on Elizabeth and marking the end of an era.

The Crown season 6 is available to stream on Netflix.