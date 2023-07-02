The Crusades: Cast list and characters explored

The upcoming comedy-drama film titled The Crusades will be released on July 7, 2023. The film's plot follows three friends who decide to have one last weekend of fun before their school undergoes a revolutionary change that will limit their freedom. In order to truly enjoy themselves, they must navigate figures of authority, adversaries, and even romantic entanglements.

The Crusades will star Rudy Pankow as Leo Grecco, Khalil Everage as Sean, Indiana Massara as Jess, Ashley Nicole Williams, Ryan Ashton, Blaine Maye, Nicholas Turturro, Anna Maiche, Peter Siewerth, Greg Davis Jr., Hope Quattrocki and Mike Starr.

A closer look at the cast of The Crusades

1) Rudy Pankow as Leo Grecco

Pankow plays Leo Grecco, one of the three friends from the school. The actor grew up in Ketchikan, Alaska, and developed an interest in acting in middle school when he was spending time on YouTube. He initially wanted to be a chef but in 2016, decided to become an actor.

To improve his skills, he joined Michael Woolson Studios and then went on to gain some experience in theatre. Rudy has starred in The Nutcracker, Mary Poppins, and Oliver Twist. He became popular for playing JJ Maybank on the Netflix teen drama Outer Banks. He is currently dating Elaine Siemek.

2) Khalil Everage as Sean Murphy

Sean plays one of Leo's best friends In The Crusades. Born on January 6, 2001, the actor was raised in Chicago. He attended Chicago High School for the Arts.

Everage played August Monroe in the 2019 Netflix film, Beats and then went on to play Sian Cotton in Shooting Stars. He is best known for playing a fire-breathing Karate expert named Chris on Netflix's hit martial arts/comedy-drama TV series, Cobra Kai. Sean's uncle is Jonathan McReynolds, a Grammy-winning Gospel artist.

3) Indiana Massara as Jess

Australian singer, actress, and Internet personality Indiana Massara was born in Perth, Western Australia. She decided to become an actor after his older brother Presley moved to Los Angeles to become one.

She began releasing songs in 2017 with Drama being her first single. Indiana went on to release more songs like Smoke in my Eyes, Do Yourself a Favour, In Your Dreams, Apology, I Think We're Alone Now, That Day, Over It etc.

Some of her most popular projects include Single Parents, Hero Mode, Saturated, and Connect.

According to IMDb, the synopsis of The Crusades reads:

"On the edge of revolutionary change at their all boys private high school, three friends set out to have one last great weekend while dodging authority, love affairs and violent foes in the longest weekend of their lives."

The Crusades is directed by Leo Milano.

