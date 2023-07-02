The Crusades: Release date, plot, trailer, and more details revealed

The Crusades will get its theatrical release on July 7, 2023. The upcoming film showcases the exploits of three friends, from a private school for boys. Their institute is set to be merged with an affluent rival school, which means there are going to be some revolutionary changes that will take away their freedom forever. Before everything changes, the three friends wish to embark on one final adventure, which involves them taking cover from authority figures, foes, and love.

The Crusades stars Rudy Pankow as Leo Grecco, Khalil Everage as Sean, and Indiana Massara as Jess. It also stars Ashley Nicole Williams, Ryan Ashton, Blaine Maye, Nicholas Turturro, Anna Maiche, Peter Siewerth, Greg Davis Jr., Hope Quattrocki, and Mike Starr.

The Crusades will feature a group of friends who decide to have the time of their life over the weekend

Directed by Leo Milano, the trailer sees film leads learning that their school will soon be merged with another city school, which is their rival. The gang realizes that as soon as the merger takes place, several new rules will be implemented. This means that they will not be able to enjoy the same freedom they once did.

For the last time, the friends decide to have the time of their lives over a weekend. But to make the plan a success, they have to jump over several hurdles, which include hiding from authorities, enemies, and love.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"For many, high school is supposed to be defined by wild parties, backseat hook-ups and a devil-may-care attitude. But, when three friends at Our Lady of the Crusades, an all-boys high school, receive earth-shattering news about an upcoming merger with their rivals, they make a pact to have one last, epic weekend before their lives turn upside down"

It continues:

"Along the way, however, they unknowingly make a dangerous enemy, ‘The Wrecking Crew,’ hell-bent on settling their vendetta at all costs. While dodging the authorities, love affairs and their sadistic archrivals, the choices they make over the weekend might end up changing their lives more than they ever could have imagined"

Film lead Rudy Pankow is best known for playing JJ Maybank on the Netflix show Outer Banks.

VMI Worldwide is responsible for worldwide sales rights of the film. The company's COO of Productions and Acquisitions, Jessica Bennett was responsible for the negotiations with the film's producers Brent Madison and Nadia Davari.

As per Screen Daily, after the deal went through, Jessica Bennett said:

"The Crusades is a fun dark comedy in the vein of Apatow’s Superbad which cleverly plays into all of the high school tropes with witty dialogue and stylish flair from Milano."

The film's director Leo Milano further added:

"Never relating to the Hollywood YA stories, The Crusades is the high school film I always wanted to see growing up, and after many years in the making I am so thrilled to finally share what I believe to be a fresh and somewhat overdramatic (like everything in high school) take on teenage life."

The film is written by Jack Hussar, Shaun Early, and Leo Milano and will premiere on July 7, 2023.

