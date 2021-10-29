The Deep House movie: Where to watch, release date, streaming details, plot and all about the horror film

The Deep House is a project that signifies the commendable growth that the horror movie genre has seen in terms of content in recent times. The movie deals with a unique subject matter that gives a whole other twist to a haunted house story.

The Deep House is directed by French filmmakers Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo, who have helmed multiple horror films in the past. The works of the duo include French movies like Inside (2007), Livid (2011), Among the Living (2014), and more.

The director duo's latest horror feature is expecting an online release in the coming week. The complete details about the movie’s US release are given here.

The Deep House: All about the upcoming ePix original film

When will The Deep House be released?

The Deep House had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. It was later released theatrically in France on June 30, 2021, and was distributed by Apollo Films. Blumhouse Productions then acquired the movie’s rights in the USA.

The Deep House is scheduled for a digital release in the United States on November 5, 2021.

How to stream The Deep House on ePix?

Arriving on November 5, The Deep House will be available exclusively to subscribers of ePix.

The Deep House: Cast, characters, runtime, and what to expect from the film

Runtime

The Deep House has a running time of one hour and 25 minutes (85 minutes).

Cast and characters

The upcoming French supernatural horror film by Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo has the following starcast:

James Jagger portrays Ben

Camille Rowe portrays Tina

Éric Savin portrays Pierre Montégnac

Alexis Servaes portrays Mister Montégnac

Anne Claessens portrays Madame Montégnac

Carolina Massey portrays Sarah Montégnac

Synopsis

The Deep House follows a young influencer couple on their way to explore a family house that was submerged in a lake. The story depicts how their adventurous experience turned into a complete nightmare with the horrors of the house underneath the water.

The official synopsis of the movie is given below:

“Deep below the surface of a seemingly tranquil remote lake lies a perfectly preserved family home. When a young influencer couple sets out to explore the submerged house to capture uncharted content for their social media followers, their dive turns into a nightmare as they discover a sinister presence. With limited oxygen supply and time running against them, the couple must find a way to escape the underwater house of horrors before it’s too late.”

