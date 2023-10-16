The Doom Patrol season 4 episode 7 ending explained: Major character finally revealed

The much anticipated fourth season of Doom Patrol, the captivating superhero misfits comedy-drama series, returned with the second part of the final season on October 12, 2023, which saw the arrival of episode 7 on Max.

The announcement of the show's discontinuation broke a few weeks after the first episode of season 4 aired on December 8, 2022. However, the second part of season 4 started with a bang as the first half of the season left many questions unanswered.

In Part 1 of Doom Patrol Season 4 the squad entered the pocket realm of Orqwith before entering its midseason break in an effort to halt the resurgence of Immortus and reclaim what had been stolen from them. However, they find a far sneakier foe than they expected waiting for them, which puts the Doom Patrol back on the defense.

As season 7 of the series premiered, here is a review of episode 7 of Season 4 of Doom Patrol and understand what the ending means for the remainder of the series.

* Disclaimer: The content may contain spoilers about the series, read at your own discretion.

Doom Patrol Season 4 Episode 7: Orqwith Patrol - Finally a face to associate with Immortus

In Season 4 Episode 7 of Doom Patrol the story picked up where the first half of season 4 left off. The first episode of the second part of the season will use Orqwith as the setting for the tale after the crew is transported there. General Immortus, a potent entity that has the ability to deprive the band of outcast heroes of their immortality, is located in Orqwith.

Episode 7 starts with Laura watching Wally die in front of her. She becomes distraught as Rita and Laura flee the Ant Farm. The scissormen lead Vic, Derek, Cliff, and Jane to a detention cell, but Derek uses one of the sheets of paper to make a drawing of a large boulder falling on top of their captors.

While Vic and Derek seek Larry, Cliff, and Jane set out in search of Jane's endurance. Rita has all but given up, so Laura wants to look through the documents they obtained from Wally's cell in the hopes of finding a means to halt Immortus.

They discover a note Cliff and Jane left behind stating that they traveled to Orqwith in search of Larry and Jane's longevity. Cliff and Jane locate the chamber housing the longevity, but they are helpless against the scissormen.

After telling everyone to disperse, Wally gives Cliff the opportunity to consider his options should Immortus be set free. He describes how he first encountered Niles Caulder and became aware of the Immortus Project.

By the end of the episode, Jane and Cliff, Vic and his friend Deric, Rita, and Rouge, and Larry and Keeg had all come together from different directions to try to stop Immortus. But as usual, things swiftly deteriorate and become bizarre, and the Doom Patrol eventually finds itself awakening in a crater beside Isabel Feathers.

Immortus, the god prophesied during the first part of Doom Patrol Season 4, is resurrected in Doom Patrol Season 4 Episode 7 and it is none other than Isabel Feathers. This is revealed in the very last scene of the episode and leaves viewers in awe.

After an unnecessarily lengthy absence, Doom Patrol has returned with an outstanding performance. The episode Orqwith Patrol made excellent use of the eerie mood that the Orqwith setting supplied. It will be intriguing to watch how the heroes will thwart this last menace before they themselves run out of time now that Immortus is in the spotlight. Stream the latest episodes of Doom Patrol on HBO Max!