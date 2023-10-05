The Drew Barrymore Show writers refuse to return after WGA strike

Drew Barrymore caused havoc in Hollywood in September after she decided to return with The Drew Barrymore Show, without her writers, violating the WGA strike. The actress went on to defend her choice in an elaborate social media video which saw a lot of backlash all over the internet, with many even committing to boycott her show.

Barrymore did come out with an apology later but remained solid in her stance to continue airing her show. Following this, there were several reports that made Drew Barrymore the center of attention. One such claim was that audience members with WGA support badges were thrown out of her show.

Finally, after gaining international backlash, Barrymore took to social media on September 17, 2023, to make another statement. She said that she had heard everyone's opinions and had decided to "pause the show's premiere" till the strike was over.

"I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today," the Charlie's Angels actor said.

Now, with the WGA strike resolved, The Drew Barrymore Show plans to make its return on October 16, 2023, but there is another major hurdle. Before the same, however, the show's writers Chelsea White, Cristina Kinon, and Liz Koe, refused to come back, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

This puts the production in a tough spot, with the show reportedly trying to hire new writers before the premiere.

Why did the writers refuse to return for The Drew Barrymore Show?

There are two primary reasons why the three writers refused to join the show after the WGA strike officially concluded, meeting the demands of the writers. The primary reason is Drew Barrymore's behavior during the strike, where she tried to explain herself in a way that fans and others in the strike did not find appealing.

Barrymore had said that she owned the choice in her video statement.

"I own this choice. We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind. We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time," she noted.

The Fifty First Dates star continued:

"I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience. I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible."

This is especially concerning for the three primary writers because they were all a very active part of the WGA strike. White, Kinon, and Koe were present at the picketing line almost every day. They were also among the most vocal writers around the world about the strike.

Now, The Drew Barrymore Show will have to proceed without the primary writers who made it special. This change could be a significant one in the show's history.

The show is slated to return on October 16, 2023, on Syndication.