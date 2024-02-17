The Dynasty: New England Patriots Episodes 1 and 2 review - The start of a new era 

The Dynasty: New England Patriots premiered on Apple TV+ on February 16, 2024. The 10-part docuseries focuses on the glory years of the New England Patriots and delves into intricate details of how they rose to become one of the most feared teams in the NFL.

The 2000-2020 era for the New England Patriots is referred to as the Brady-Belichick era as it saw the star quarterback and the no-nonsense coach take the Patriots to new heights. The official synopsis of The Dynasty: New England Patriots, as per Apple TV+ reads:

"Go inside the franchise’s 20-year journey, from the unique chemistry that fueled six Super Bowl wins to the internal strife that sparked a turf war. Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft and key players reveal the road to — and cost of — greatness."

With the first two episodes of the series out on Apple TV+, here is a review of the premiere episodes of the docuseries.

The Dynasty: New England Patriots Episodes 1 and 2 set the stage for drama to unfold in the upcoming episodes

The New England Patriots established a dynasty in the NFL with their dream run between 2000 and 2020, winning six Super Bowls and 17 division titles. Thousand of hours of archival footage have been brilliantly blended to create the newly released docuseries, which promises to leave fans at the edge of their seats.

Episode 1: Backup plan

Firstly, there needs to be due credit given for the brilliant opening montage of the episode, as it starts with Queen's Under Pressure playing in the background with shots of Brady and Belichick in the Patriot's locker room. The episode does well to not delve too much into the details about the storied history of the Patriots and how it got acquired by Robert Kraft.

It details how a rookie Tom Brady had to fill in for injured quarterback Drew Bledsoe. The episode highlights how improbable Brady's climb was, while also accurately describing the gravity of Belichick's choice. Tedy Bruschi remembers kind of chuckling at Brady's attempt, and Damien Woody remembers being shocked that Brady gave a speech to all of the Patriots veterans about how he'd be doing his part to lead the team.

While the episode does not provide a deep look into details about the Patriots, it does an excellent job of getting viewers hooked with never-seen-before footage.

Episode 2: The Snow Bowl

Things take shape for The Dynasty: New England Patriots from the second episode as it goes into the details of how the Pats decided to draft Tom Brady in 2000. Behind-the-scenes footage from draft day in 2000 is one of the most exciting moments as viewers see Belichick on a call with Brady.

The episode chronicles how Brady fills in to replace an injured Bledsoe. The Week 10 game versus the St. Louis Rams from 2001 is a major plot point. In this second installment of the Brady-Drew Bledsoe tragedy, Brady struggles in a 24-17 primetime loss to the Rams, marking a significant turning point.

One of the major positives from the episode is their portrayal of the Snow Bowl match, which itself could make for a brilliant documentary on the game. The best part about the series till the second episode is how they present the story of the Patriots, which is already known to all fans.

It is no easy feat to recreate history engagingly and the second episode even ends on a cliffhanger with Brady getting injured in the AFC Championship game.

Stay tuned for the next episode of The Dynasty: New England Patriots, scheduled to premiere on Apple TV+ on February 23, 2024.

