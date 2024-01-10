The Dynasty: Premiere, schedule, and all you need to know about Apple TV's new Patriots documentary

The Dynasty: New England Patriots is a documentary about the glory years of the Patriots, and it will be released on Apple TV. The Bill Belichick-coached franchise is one of the greatest teams in modern sports history, and fans will finally get the chance to get an in-depth viewing of their heroes at work.

Apple TV+ released the official trailer for "The Dynasty: New England Patriots," a 10-part documentary from Ron Howard and Brian Grazer's Imagine Documentaries. The documentary will showcase the rise of arguably the greatest dynasty in NFL history.

This article will look at when the documentary will premiere, tell you all you need to know, and give you a glimpse of what to expect from Tom Brady's appearance in the Apple documentary. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Where will Michigan's J.J. McCarthy land? Fire up our 2024 NFL Mock Draft Simulator to find out

When will "The Dynasty" premiere?

According to Apple TV, the Patriots documentary will premiere globally on Friday, Feb. 16, 2023. The documentary will be released after the 2023-24 NFL season and thus will have the undivided attention of many NFL fans.

"The Dynasty" will take an in-depth look into the relationship dynamics of Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft. It will also feature players, staff and other key contributors to the team's two decades of dominance on and off the Gridiron.

Expand Tweet

All you need to know about "The Dynasty"

"The Dynasty" is directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Matthew Hamachek. It showcases an iconic 20-year run of the Patriots during the Brady-Belichick-Kraft era. According to the documentary description:

"It is based on the critically acclaimed New York Times bestselling book of the same title by author Jeff Benedict and goes deeper, drawing on thousands of hours of video footage and audio files from the Patriots organization’s archive."

The Apple TV exclusive looks set to be different from any other Patriots-centered docu-series, based on never-before-seen audio files and video footage from the Patriots team vault. It also contains exclusive interviews with players, coaches, executives, and other contributors centered on Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and Robert Kraft.

What to expect from Tom Brady's appearance in the Apple documentary

Tom Brady needs no introduction, as the seven-time Super Bowl winner is regarded as the greatest player to step on the Gridiron. Brady won a record six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and is set to feature heavily in the documentary.

It isn't the first time Tom Brady has been featured in a documentary centered on his career with the Patriots, as he was the main subject of "Man in the Arena: Tom Brady." However, we expect to see a different side of Brady compared to the other documentaries that he's appeared in over the years.

We expect to see Tom Brady from the perspective of head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft. We've heard all the stories of Brady being that model teammate and a consummate professional; well, "The Dynasty" will either prove or call cap to most of the stories about the future first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Will Cowboys make it all the way to Championship Sunday? Fire up our Playoff Predictor to find out