The New England Patriots dynasty in the 2000 and 2010 decades was one of the best of any team in any professional sport.

Appearing in nine Super Bowls from 2000-2020, the Patriots won six and 16 divisional titles. Fans can relive their journey as Apple TV is set to premiere a documentary called The Dynasty: New England Patriots.

The documentary will have 10 episodes and debut on February 16, 2024. The series will feature the Patriots' Super Bowl runs and collapse in recent years.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Apple TV's X (formerly Twitter) handle released a trailer today and it has fans hyped for the premiere of the show.

Expand Tweet

NFL fans react to the new New England Patriots documentary airing soon

Following the news of the new Patriots' dynasty hitting Apple TV soon, fans on social were hyped about the documentary. Fans of the Patriots, Tom Brady, or just fans of football voiced their excitement.

Some are interested in seeing how certain incidents will be covered, such as the Aaron Hernandez scandal, the decision to bench Malcolm Butler in the Super Bowl and more details about Brady's departure.

Here's how fans reacted on social media:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

When will The Dynasty: New England Patriots premiere?

Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons

As mentioned in the tweet, the New England Patriots docuseries will premiere on February 16, 2024. The 10-part docuseries will feature interviews with many people who contributed to New England's success in the time span.

Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick, Tom Brady, Randy Moss, Danny Amendola, Deion Branch, and Michael Strahan are some of the many notable people featured in the show.

The show will highlight the highs and lows of the Patriots during their dynasty. It will feature their Super Bowl runs, Brady's departure, Deflategate, Spygate and the Aaron Hernandez scandal.

The series has been highly anticipated since Apple TV released a 30-second original teaser in November.