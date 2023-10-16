The entire Will Smith x Jada Pinkett Smith and Tupac saga, explained

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith was interviewed by NBC News' Hoda Kotb where the former delved into several aspects of her life. The interview, which aired on NBC on October 13, 2023, was titled Jada's Story and touched on a number of things including the actress' upcoming book Worthy. It took viewers on a journey of Jada's life and the topic of her connection with rapper Tupac Shakur came to the forefront. Jada has been making headlines recently, owing to her revelations about her mental health, Tupac, and Will Smith.

Jada Pinkett Smith's story begins at the Baltimore School for the Arts, where she met the charismatic Tupac Shakur when they were both teens. Describing Tupac with fondness, Jada mentioned his smile and even shared an amusing high school dare where she challenged him to k*ss her.

However, she made it clear that their connection, although intense, was not romantic.

"It was not for either one of us," Jada Pinkett Smith said.

Jada's connection with late rapper Tupac Shakur

Jada and Tupac Shakur in an old photograph (Image via NBC)

The interview was not just about her connection with Tupac; it also touched on her forthcoming memoir, Worthy, set to be released on October 17, 2023.

During the interview, Pinkett Smith discussed a number of deeply personal aspects of her life. This included suicidal thoughts along with a revelation about her teen years when she used to deal drugs, specifically crack.

Jada Pinkett Smith also spoke about an incident where her door was kicked in, and she had two guns held to her head during a robbery. Her tumultuous journey found some clarity thanks to her mother, who was struggling with addiction herself.

Shedding light on the Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars slap incident

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars (Image via Robyn Beck for AFP)

The NBC interview began with a moment that took the world by storm – the 2022 Oscars slap. It showed Will Smith hitting Chris Rock during the awards ceremony when Rock joked about Jada's alopecia when Smith slapped him. Jada, who was in the audience at the time, recalled her disbelief, sharing her immediate reaction when she turned to Will and said:

"You hit Chris."

Her surprise mirrored the shock of audiences worldwide who witnessed the unprecedented incident. Reflecting on the slap was just one part of the extensive interview.

Jada Pinkett Smith also opened up about her past friendship with Tupac Shakur, portraying him as a vibrant and charismatic individual who was full of life. She emphasized that their connection was more about friendship and shared experiences during their school days than a romantic involvement.

Jada Pinkett Smith's upcoming memoir and Tupac's authorized biography

As the interview unfolded, it became clear that Jada Pinkett Smith's memoir, Worthy, would provide a window into her personal life. The book might also offer further insights into her relationship with her husband, actor Will Smith. She added that the couple has been separated for the last 7 years.

The interview hinted at a side of Jada Pinkett Smith that her readers and critics might explore in her book. The book might give them a chance to understand her experiences, challenges, and growth. On a related note, it was mentioned that an authorized biography of the late Tupac Shakur would be released on October 24, 2023.

Final thoughts

While it remains to be seen how much of their connection is explored in Tupac's biography, his book, it is evident that the life of the influential rapper will be unveiled by author Staci Robinson, who knew Tupac from high school.

In closing, the interview with Jada Pinkett Smith was not just about her connection with Tupac Shakur but also about the twists and turns in her life. It provided viewers with a glimpse into her upcoming memoir, where she promises to share even more personal and revealing anecdotes.

The interview served as a window into the lives of influential figures, touching on their friendships, challenges, and the unexpected moments that have shaped their journeys.