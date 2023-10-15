"People sticking noses when they have no idea" - Martina Navratilova defends Jada Pinkett Smith amid criticism over separation from husband Will Smith

Martina Navratilova has commented on Jada Pinkett and Will Smith's separation. The former World No. 1 came to the American actress' defense and pointed out that people tend to get involved in others' lives without truly knowing the details of what transpired.

Jada Pinkett Smith has been coping with alopecia for years. At the 2022 Oscars, her husband Will Smith, slapped comedian Chris Rock on live television after Rock made a joke about Jada's shaved head.

A year and a half later, Jada Pinkett confessed that she initially believed the incident was staged and also revealed how she and her husband have been separated since 2016 and that she hasn't been addressed as wife by Smith for a long time.

This caused an internet frenzy, leading Martina Navratilova to respond to a social media video criticizing Jada. She questioned why people judged and intruded into others' lives without knowing the full story.

"Why the eff is this guy talking about Jada I have no idea… so many people sticking their noses into people’s lives when they have no idea what actually went on," Navratilova wrote on X.

Jada Pinkett Smith, 52, delves deeper into her marriage and life in her upcoming book "Worthy," scheduled for release on October 17.

When Martina Navratilova discussed the challenges she faced after coming out as gay

Martina Navratilova on her sexuality

18-time Grand Slam winner Martina Navratilova came out as gay in 1981. In a video posted on Julie Bindel's YouTube page in 2022, she spoke about the muted applause she received from fans when she decided to go public with her sexuality, in contrast to the roaring applause that other tennis stars received.

"I didn't really see it face-to-face, it was kind of the bigger picture when I was introduced to come on the court. Everybody was cheering when Chris Evert was introduced or Evonne Goolagong, but when I came out onto the court, it was muted applause," Navratilova said.

Navratilova, who has been married to her long-time girlfriend Julia Lemigova since 2014, added that there were some jeers and whistles. It was challenging not to take it personally, but she realized it was mostly because she was gay. Some of it might have been due to her consistent winning as well.

"There were some jeers, some whistles. It was hard not to take it personally but I realized it was mostly because I was gay. Some of it was because I was winning too much perhaps," she added.