The Equalizer season 4 episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more.

The fans of The Equalizer are eagerly waiting for the release of The Equalizer season 4. The action thriller-packed series is all set to premiere its new season. This exciting crime series, starring Q Latifah, promises to deliver heart-pounding action, appealing characters, and captivating plots.

This article covers everything viewers need to know about the release date, where to watch it, and what's in store for the latest installment of this show.

When will The Equalizer season 4 episode 1 be released?

It's almost time for the premiere of The Equalizer Season 4, episode 1, on February 18, 2024, at 8 PM ET. Below is the release schedule across different time zones:

Eastern Time (ET): 8:00 PM

Central Time (CT): 7:00 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 6:00 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 5:00 PM.

The fans are eager to reunite with their favorite characters and start a new journey of danger, intrigue, and heart-pounding action.

The creators of the original series, Richard Lindheim and Michael Sloan, now serve as the co-showrunners and executive producers. Producers Zoe Robyn, Meredith Mills, Joe Gazzam, Erik Lee, Raymond Quinlan, Jolian Blevins, and Jamila Daniel have also joined the behind-the-scenes.

Where to watch The Equalizer Season 4?

Don't miss a moment of this action-packed season as The Equalizer season 4, episode 1, airs on CBS. All three seasons of The Equalizer are currently available for streaming on Paramount+. Once The Equalizer season 4 premieres, the audience can watch all the episodes on CBS and stream the episodes on Paramount+ the following day.

CBS officially renewed the series for a fourth season in 2022. It will consist of 10-13 episodes, a reduction from the previous 18-episode pattern, followed in seasons 2 and 3. The episodes are set to be released weekly. So whether you are tuning in from the comfort of your living room or streaming on your favorite device, make sure to witness the return of this action-packed show.

The Equalizer Season 3 brief recap

in the season 3 finale of The Equalizer, all the main characters are simultaneously in danger. Robyn, Mel, Harry, Dante, Delilah, and Aunt Vi are the targets of the attackers. The finale was action-packed, with them facing their pasts, avoiding attacks, and discovering an actual serum plot.

Robyn's past involvement with the CIA comes back to haunt her, and she feels helpless as she witnesses kidnappings, confrontations, and serious revelations, as the season ends on a cliffhanger with her friends trapped and in danger. The ending involved Robyn facing her biggest challenge and a sense of forthcoming tragedy.

What can fans expect from The Equalizer Season 4?

This new season promises a fresh wave of suspense and exciting content. The fans can anticipate a heart action, surprising turns, and the unwavering resolve of a true hero as Robyn McCall sets out on new missions and faces off against formidable enemies.

It is expected to be the most exciting season yet in the series franchise, packed with emotional character arcs and high-stakes showdowns. Robyn McCall sets out on a mission to save the team after they get tangled in a hazardous situation by her former CIA colleague Michelle Chambers.

The upcoming episode of the fourth season looks forward to captivating the audiences again with its gripping storyline, compelling characters, and action-packed scenes. Please mark your calendars and get ready to tune into the new episode of season 4 as it returns to take you on a journey of justice and an equalizer adventure.