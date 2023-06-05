The Eric Andre Show season 6 cast list: Who are the guest stars in the sketch comedy series?

The highly anticipated sketch comedy television series The Eric Andre Show season 6 is now available on Adult Swim. The show follows comedian Eric Andre as he tries to host a celebrity talk show in the most bizarre environments, while also playing numerous pranks on his guests, and sometimes, falling prey to the pranks himself.

The comedian takes up a new character every season that he maintains throughout his interviews with celebrities, and season 6 of the show will see the comedian be Eros, the god of love and s*xual desire. As always, The Eric Andre Show will be featuring numerous widely popular guest celebrities and fans can't be more excited.

In a press release, Eric Andre talked about what viewers can expect from the show's new season:

“Expect more deranged pranks, fire, and chaos in Season 666 with a jam-packed schedule of celebrities I can’t believe agreed to this.”

The show is directed by notable directors Kitao Sakurai and Jeff Tremaine, known for directing the critically acclaimed Jackass franchise.

The Eric Andre Show season 6: Lil Nas X, Tinashe, Jon Hamm, and numerous others to star in the sketch

comedy series

1) Natasha Lyonne

Among one of the first stars to be announced for the upcoming season of The Eric Andre Show is the Emmy award-winning actress Natasha Lyonne. The actress is certainly no stranger to comedic roles, having played the hysterical and wildly popular character of Nicky Nichols on the Netflix comedy-drama series Orange Is The New Black.

The actress has previously appeared in several television shows and films, including John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch, Ten Year Old Tom, Poker Face, Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics, and Irresistible, among many others.

2) Tinashe

Singer, dancer, and actress Tinashe will also be guest-starring in the comedy series. Fans on the internet have been highly anticipating the singer's appearance in the show as she has never previously stepped into any comedic roles and it'll be interesting to see how she fares.

The actress recently appeared in the film House Party.

3) Lil Nas X

Wildly popular singer Lil Nas X will also be joining the show for its upcoming season. The singer has managed to make headlines several times for his hilarious interviews on red carpets and shows.

He was also lauded for his comedic timing on his recent Saturday Night Live appearance.

4) Jon Hamm

Award-winning actor Jon Hamm will also be guest-starring in the show. The actor was last seen in the record-breaking blockbuster film Top Gun: Maverick.

5) Daymond John

American businessman and Shark Tank fame, Daymond John, will be joining the talk show parody. This isn't the first time the television personality will be guest starring in a show, having appeared in season eight of The Masked Singer as "Fortune Teller", just last year.

6) Jaleel White

The Eric Andre Show will also be host to Family Matters star Jaleel White. His appearance on the show is certainly one to look out for as he has previously starred in majorly comedic roles in projects including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Sonic franchise, and the Netflix original Hustle.

Apart from the aforementioned guest stars, The Eric Andre Show will also be featuring numerous other actors and actresses including:

Blac Chyna

Meagan Good

Diplo

Lil Yatchy

Raven Symone

The Eric Andre Show is now available only on Adult Swim.

