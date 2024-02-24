The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection Season 2: Release date, airtime, cast, plot & everything we know so far

The Escape of the Seven, which rose to great popularity, is back for a second season called The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection. SBS recently released pictures from the drama's first script reading session on February 23, 2024.

Actors including Lee Joon, Lee Yu-bi, Hwang Jung-eum, and Um Ki-joon make up the main cast of the drama's impending second season. Additionally, CNBLUE’s Lee Jung-shin is confirmed to join the cast of the second season.

SBS announced that the second season will be released in March 2024. The plot of the forthcoming drama revolves around a man who aspires to be king in the first season of the popular series. Furthermore, season 2 would show seven individuals who would come back from hell to exact revenge and launch a counterattack at this point.

Release date, cast, plot & script reading of SBS' The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection season 2

SBS NOW stated that the upcoming season 2 is slated for release on March 29 at 10 PM KST.

The second season of The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection which is set to make a comeback, will showcase a renewed attempt at vengeance and the fervent and effective collaboration of seven reincarnated individuals. SBS released the official teaser of the upcoming season on December 29, 2023, and the pictures of the first script reading session were released on February 23, 2024.

In The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection season 2, CNBLUE's Lee Jung-shin portrays the new character Hwang Chan-seong. As seen in the script reading, Lee Jung-shin beautifully captures Hwan's ruthless and tough exterior which changes into kindness towards the lade he is in love with.

CNBLUE's Lee Jung-shin's inclusion in the second chapter of the popular SBS drama has added more depth to the storyline, exciting fans.

There's excitement at the announcement of Matthew Lee (played by Um Ki-joon) joining a new 'evil' community, while Min Do-hyuk (played by Lee Joon), who has returned from hell, has a few new tricks up his sleeves in season 2.

Uhm Ki-joon, made a victorious return as Matthew Lee after fully revealing his identity, increasing the immersion level. He set the tone for the play by creating a three-dimensional portrayal of Matthew Lee's insanity.

In the drama, Lee created a game by making fun of a universe in which he could turn falsehoods into truth whenever he pleased. By developing a distinct persona that was only made possible by Uhm Ki-joon, he might once again show his value.

Actress Hwang Jung-eum will once again radiate her unmatched beauty as Geum Ra-hee dreams of her brilliant accomplishment. The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection season 2 will unveil an even more alluring and wicked side of her, following the first season's masterful portrayal of her determination to maintain her career at all costs—even if it meant killing her own daughter.

With her distinct beauty, Lee Yu-bi performed the character Han Mo-ne, with great emotions. The other side of the character, who lives while suppressing her desires, is enhanced by Lee Yu-bi's unique touch.

The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection season 2 is directed by Jo Dong-min and written by Kim Soon-ok.