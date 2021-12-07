'The Expanse' cast list: Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, and others starring in the sci-fi

Based on the popular science fiction novel series by James S.A. Corey, The Expanse is back with its sixth season. This season takes off from where season 5 left us with. The Solar System is at the brink of war and the threat to humanity looms ahead. What will be the fate of the human race and the the crew of the Rocinante who have been drawn into a conspiracy?

Ahead of the release of the final season of The Expanse, here is a look at the cast.

Steven Strait as James Holden

Holden is the captain of the Rocinante. Born on Earth, he joined the UN Navy only to be dishonorably discharged.

Though reluctant at first to take on the responsibility thrust at him, he has proved himself throughout the series. Holden is played by actor Steven Strait who has also starred in films such as The Covenant and 10,000 BC. He is also a musician who has composed soundtracks for a number of films.

Dominique Tipper as Naomi Nagata

Naomi is a Belter and a highly skilled engineer for the Rocinante. She has a child with Marco Inaros, with whom she cut off ties after realizing his violent tendencies. She is currently involved with Holden. Dominique Tipper plays the role of Naomi in the series. The actress is known for her roles in the films Vampire Academy and MindGamers.

Shohreh Aghdashloo as Chrisjen Avasarala

Avasarala is the Acting Secretary-General of the UN and often works with the crew of the Rocinante. One of the most powerful people in the Universe, she is a career politician and is known for making controversial moves that have large consequences.

Actress Shohreh Aghdashloo plays this role. She was nominated for an Academy Award in 2003 for The House of Sand and Fog and she won a Primetime Emmy in 2008 for her role in House of Saddam.

Others in the cast of 'The Expanse'

In addition to the above-mentioned cast members, we also see Wes Chatham as Amos, Cara Gee as Camina Drummer, Frankie Adams as Bobbie, and Keon Alexander as Marcos in The Expanse.

Catch the new season of The Expanse coming up this December on Amazon Prime.

