The Expendables 4 trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

The trailer for The Expendables 4 has been released, and it looks as phenomenal as everyone had expected. There is over-the-top action, crazy stunts, star power, and of course, a lot of stunning special effects. The anticipation of this film was prevalent for months because the franchise's last movie was released in 2014, seven years ago. This film will be released in the USA on September 22, 2023.

The Expendables 4 will see several actors reprise their roles. It stars Sylvester Stallone as Barney Ross, Jason Statham as Lee Christmas, Dolph Lundgren as Gunner Jensen, Sylvester Stallone as Barney Ross, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson as Easy, Megan Fox as Gina and several others.

The Expendables 4 trailer breakdown: Three things to know about the upcoming action movie

1) 50 Cent and Megan Fox

The Expendables 4 certainly looks like a breath of fresh air with the inclusion of rapper 50 Cent and Hollywood icon Megan Fox. 50 Cent plays the role of a new member of The Expendables named Easy, while Fox looks like Jason Statham's Lee Christmas's love interest.

50 Cent has appeared in several films like Escape Plan 2: Hades, Escape Plan: The Extractors, Den of Thieves, Southpaw, Escape Plan, The Frozen Ground, Freelancers, 13, etc. Some of Fox's most popular projects are Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Jennifer's Body, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, etc.

2) A lot more action than in previous films

The Expendables franchise has a reputation for topping the action scenes from their previous installment and it's not different this time around. In the trailer, every cast member is seen pulling off insane stunts.

Megan Fox is playing with knives and rifles, while Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone are seen jumping from cars and throwing people around in bars. But the highlight of the trailer was certainly the ship scene where the anchor almost made the vessel sink.

3) No Arnold Schwarzenegger this time around

Iconic bodybuilder/actor Arnold Schwarzenegger played a brief role in The Expendables 1,2 & 3 but unfortunately, he will not be a part of the upcoming film.

In an interview with Parade, he revealed the reason why he didn't star in the film.

"It's done and I'm not in it. I said, 'You know what, we have done this and I'm out of it.' And [Stallone] really understood. I did [the first Expendables] as a favor to Sly. I shot it on a Saturday for two hours quickly in a church with Bruce Willis."

He continued,

"Sly said, 'Oh, can you do Expendables 2?' and I did that for a weekend. Then it was expanded for Expendables 3. And that was it. We're going to do something together one day."

Schwarzenegger was simply not interested in doing it. He in fact starred in the previous installment because Sylvester Stallone was a good friend of his.

The Expendables 4 synopsis

The Expendables 4 will see our heroes being caught in the middle of a nuclear conflict between Russia and the United States.

The official synopsis of the film reads,

"A new generation of stars join the world’s top action stars for an adrenaline-fueled adventure in Expend4bles. Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table."

It further states,

"But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give “new blood” a whole new meaning."

The film is directed by Scott Waugh and written by Kurt Wimmer, Tad Daggerhart, and Max Adams.

