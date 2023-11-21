The Fall of Minneapolis: George Floyd's murderer Derek Chauvin responds to documentary from prison, calls entire case a ‘sham’ 

In the new documentary The Fall of Minneapolis, convicted police officer Derek Chauvin has spoken out from prison to give his perspective on the George Floyd case. The documentary tries to tackle the unrest that engulfed Minneapolis following Mr. Floyd's death at the hands of police in May 2020. It portrays this event's consequences, including challenging the already established narratives tied to Mr. Floyd's demise.

Disclaimer: This article contains sensitive images. Readers' discretion is advised.

What did former cop Derek Chauvin say about The Fall of Minneapolis documentary?

Chauvin calls his trial a "sham" in his first public comments shared in The Fall of Minneapolis. Speaking by phone from prison to the documentary's host, Liz Collin, Chauvin contends the trial and his lengthy sentence lack legitimacy and fairness. Chauvin also points to the atypically long emergency response time as a factor in the case's outcome.

"At the end of the day, the whole trial including sentencing was a sham," Chauvin said.

He highlights how nearly 20 full minutes elapsed before EMTs arrived at the scene of Floyd's restraint, despite the proximity of an ambulance bay just eight city blocks away. Throughout the interview, Chauvin repeatedly references the Maximal Restraint Technique (MRT) training he and his fellow officers had received.

What happened to George Floyd?

On May 25, 2020, George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, died in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after an interaction with police officers. Officers had been called to the scene over an allegation that Floyd had used a counterfeit bill.

A still from The Fall of Minneapolis (2023) (Image via Alpha News)

During his arrest, Derek Chauvin, a white officer, restrained Floyd by kneeling on his neck for over 9 minutes as Floyd lay handcuffed and prone in the street. Despite Floyd's repeated pleas that he could not breathe, Chauvin maintained the position. Floyd eventually became unresponsive and died at the scene.

What is The Fall of Minneapolis about?

The recently released 2023 documentary film, The Fall of Minneapolis, revisits the death of George Floyd and its aftermath over the 102-minute runtime. Directed by JC Chaix and co-written by journalist Liz Collin, the film aims to delve into aspects of the case not covered in dominant public narratives.

Utilizing body camera footage capturing the original encounter, interviews with police officers who worked during subsequent riots, key evidence like autopsy details, and footage of Derek Chauvin's trial, the documentary explores Floyd's arrest and death as well as the impacts on Minneapolis as a city.

The documentary shows the madness that gripped Minneapolis post-Floyd's demise. There were protests, destructive riots, and surging crime rates, as well as a period of deep community tensions that highlighted issues of racism and policies in law enforcement. The filmmakers aim to expose "holes" in commonly accepted understandings of these events.

What is Derek Chauvin's release date?

Derek Chauvin is expected to be released from prison on two different dates for separate sentences. The Minnesota Department of Corrections state sentence lists his release date as December 10, 2035. Meanwhile, for federal charges, he is expected to be released in 2038.

