The Fall of Minneapolis: Who is Liz Collins? Journalist's connection with George Floyd's death explained 

After the death of George Floyd, award-winning investigative journalist Liz Collins emerged as a central character in the story of The Fall of Minneapolis. This event relates intimately to her because she was married to Bob Kroll, the president of the Minneapolis Police Officers Federation, during that period. This is associated with scrutiny of her, especially in light of the tumult and turbulence that characterized Minneapolis in 2020.

Collins used her experience as a journalist to produce the documentary The Fall of Minneapolis about behind the scenes in and around Floyd’s death. Additionally, in her book They're Lying: The Media, The Left, and The Death of George Floyd, Collins attempts to untangle the intricacies and question the existing stories of the happening, providing another point of view on these episodes that refashioned Minneapolis and reverberated throughout America.

Disclaimer: This article talks about sensitive topics like racially motivated police brutality. Reader's discretion is advised.

Who penned The Fall of Minneapolis?

Expand Tweet

The Fall of Minneapolis is penned by Liz Collin, a veteran journalist based in America with over twenty years of experience. She was born on July 10, 1982, in Worthington, Minnesota, and is one of the renowned journalists. She started her radio career at a small broadcast station in southwestern Minnesota, covering a tornado that became influential in Collin's career.

Her most outstanding career tenure was at WCCO-TV, where she worked as a reporter and presenter from 2008 until January 2022. She is credited with her penetrating and thought-provoking stories, which shaped public policies and exposed burning issues while at WCCO-TV. She has received several Emmy awards for her journalism work, highlighting her commitment to the profession.

Expand Tweet

Liz Collin also ventured into new career horizons when she joined Alpha News, a conservative Minnesota news site, in February 2022. She works as a journalist and presenter at Alpha News, offering her diverse understanding of the issues. In addition to television and online journalism, Collin has worked as an author and a documentary producer.

Her book, They’re Lying: The Media, the Left, and The Death of George Floyd, October 2022, dives into the controversial and complex George Floyd narrative. She also developed a documentary named The Fall of Minneapolis, released on November 16, 2023, that gives a better understanding and impact of the events.

How is Liz Collins related to George Floyd's case?

Expand Tweet

Liz Collins has a connection to the George Floyd case through her work as a journalist and documentary filmmaker. She wrote a book called They’re Lying; The Media, The Left, and The Death of George Floyd, which sparked controversy, and she also produced a documentary titled The Fall of Minneapolis. Both the book and the film delve into the narrative surrounding Floyd's death in May 2020, the trial of Derek Chauvin (the main police officer accused), and the impact on Minneapolis afterward.

In her documentary The Fall of Minneapolis, Collins includes body-worn camera footage of Floyd's arrest interviews with officers who were present during the riots evidence, from the autopsy and Chauvin's trial, all while exploring the aftermath that ensued. Collin's involvement, in the case, holds importance well considering her marriage to Bob Kroll, the president of the Minneapolis Police Union.

Expand Tweet

Kroll was confronted with a class action lawsuit in 2020 for how protestors were treated after Floyd's demise. As part of an agreement, he is prohibited from serving as a police officer in three counties for ten years. Collin's involvement in the George Floyd case has sparked much debate. According to reports about her documentary, The Fall of Minneapolis, she seems to place some responsibility for Floyd's death on Floyd himself rather than on law enforcement officials.

She has also described Derek Chauvin's trial, which resulted in a 21-year prison sentence for him, as being questionable. These views have made her a controversial figure in conversations surrounding Floyd's death and its broader significance.

Why did Liz Collin leave WCCO?

Expand Tweet

One of the reasons why Liz Collin left WCCO-TV is because she worked at the station for nearly 14 years as an anchor and reporter. She used her social media to break the news, appreciated her support in Minnesota, and acknowledged that her team helped her tell crucial stories. However, she did not cite specific reasons why she was leaving.

Collin left under a storm about her marriage to Bob Kroll, the prior head of the Minneapolis Police Officers Federation. Kroll’s remarks, in the wake of George Floyd’s murder in 2020, led to an uproar among members of the community who called for his resignation. Afterward, more than one hundred protesters from the Black Lives Matter movement were seen outside the couple’s house.

Expand Tweet

The activists destroyed pinatas of them. Activists demanded that Collin resign from her position at WCCO-TV because she had shady interests to protect since it called her a Kroll insider. After WCCO, Collin joined Alpha News. She did not reveal a lot about why she left WCCO or what her plans would be, but stated,

“The truth makes me tick. I will get back to telling it soon."

What is Liz Collins's new job?

Expand Tweet

The Fall of Minneapolis writer Liz Collin, continues to work as a journalist at the Alpha News using her experience as a broadcaster and reporter who has earned multiple Emmy Awards.

Collin has been involved in various topics since joining Alpha News. Some of her recent articles include an only interview with the partner of a Minnesota deputy who had died in the line of duty, a report on family members demanding to speak about a convicted officer, coverage of Derek Chauvin’s attorneys filing a petition for U.S. Supreme Court review and many more.

At Alpha News, Collin is undertaking investigative reporting and providing detailed reports about different issues, especially those that appeal to the news site’s conservative audience. Her work results from upholding her commitment to journalism and storytelling, though under a different environment compared to the one at WCCO-TV.

The Fall of Minneapolis is currently streaming for free on thefallofminneapolis.com and the streaming platform Rumble.