WATCH: Video shows crowd breaking into chaos as multiple shots are fired in Minnesota State Fair 

An altercation that started at the Minnesota State Fair on Saturday, September 3, resulted in a shooting that caused a large exodus of spectators and the early closure of the fairgrounds. Reportedly, due to gunfire that took place near the Midway entrance at Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street, the fair was forced to close early at 10:20 p.m.

A victim with a gunshot wound to the leg was taken to the hospital, according to State Fair Police Chief Ron Knafla, after one shot was fired a little after 10 p.m. The victim is expected to survive the injuries.

A witness, Ali Nesmith, stated:

"There was a shift, people were running away, and then people just started booking out of there. It all happened so quick… all I knew is that I just wanted to get away from there."

Governor Tim Walz said after the incident:

"It's senseless. It's outrageous. You hear the frustrations. We love this place, we love the State Fair. Months of work went into this, all of these things. And we have this individual with a firearm that thinks it's OK to be there."

During a live video on Sunday afternoon, Sheriff Bob Fletcher, who claimed to have been on the Minnesota fairgrounds when shots were fired, offered a detailed explanation about the violent circumstances before the incident.

According to Sheriff Fletcher, about 20 minutes before the shooting, a major fight took place at the Minnesota State Fair french fries stall. The sheriff asserted that while he and another officer were pursuing a group of 30 people, one of them confronted another, igniting yet another brawl.

Deputy Alex Graham told sources that the crowd dispersed and panic ensued as a result of one guy raising their firearm and opening fire amidst the crowd. When officers tried to pursue the suspect, the man ducked into the crowd. Reflecting on this matter, Graham said:

"There were 30 to 50 people fighting, brawling, kicking, pushing, everything."

Sheriff Fletcher also added:

"The entire fair is extremely safe. But after 9:30 on the weekends here, in the Midway, it gets to be a collection of people who have conflicts with each other. If a person doesn't care about the consequences of their actions, it's very, very difficult to stop them from using a gun on someone."

He concluded by stating:

"When you have a quarter of a million people coming in here, it's not going to be a perfect scenario."

Minnesota officials also drew attention to several security flaws, such as malfunctions with metal detectors. According to Fletcher, numerous agencies have offered to send additional support from law enforcement personnel.

