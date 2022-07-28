Kultureland Festival 2022: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates and more

The lineup for the 2022 edition of Toronto's annual Kultureland Festival has been announced. The festival organizers describe it as a mix of Afro-fusion, Latin, Dancehall, and R&B music, which melds the sounds and cultures that produce some of the best artists from around the world and offers music fans a two-day experience unlike no other in the city.

The Kultureland festival describes itself as a "melting pot of influential DJs and superstar musicians all come together to form an enviable lineup" during the festival. The headliners for this year’s Kultureland festival are Burna Boy and Jhené Aiko.

The Kultureland festival, which is taking place at the Markham Fairgrounds, will also feature multiple boiler rooms, art exhibitions, an e-sports arcade, international cuisine, interactive activities, and exclusive merchandise.

Kultureland Festival 2022 lineup and tickets

The lineup for this year’s Kultureland’s festival includes Burna Boy, who is slated to perform on August 6. Artists performing on August 6 are likely to be announced soon. For August 7, the lineup includes Jhené Aiko, B Young, Bolu Ajibade, Fireboy DML, Kamo Mphela, Lojay, Ms Banks, Prettyboy D‐O, StoneBwoy, Tome, WSTRN, DJ Buka, DJ Dynamiite, DJ Kamsy, DJ Havil, Major League DJz, Summer Knocks, Femi Lawson and Emcee Ebone.

The early-bird tickets for the festival have been sold out. However, general admission and VIP single day and two-day tickets are available from the festival’s website.

More about the headliners

Born Damini Ogulu, Burna Boy is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. The singer rose to stardom in 2012 after releasing the single titled Like to Party from his debut album, L.I.F.E which was released in 2013. Four years later, the singer signed with Bad Habit/Atlantic Records in the United States and Warner Music Group internationally.

In 2017, he released his major-label debut titled Outside. In 2019, the singer won the Best International Act at the 2019 BET Awards. In July 2019, Burna Boy released his fourth album African Giant which won Album of the Year at the 2019 All Africa Music Awards and was nominated for a Best World Music Album at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. In 2020, the artist was awarded the African Artist of the year at 2020 VGMA’s.

In 2020, the artist released his fifth studio album Twice as Tall, which got him a nomination in the Best World Music Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. He became the first Nigerian artist with back-to-back nominations at the Grammys. Earlier this month, the artist released his sixth studio album, Love, Damini.

Also headlining the festival is Jhene Aiko, an American singer who first featured in several music videos for R&B group B2K in early 2000s. In 2011, Aiko made a return to music with the release of her first full-length project, a mixtape titled Sailing Soul(s).

She also appeared on Big Sean’s single Beware alongside Lil Wayne. In 2013 she released her first project for Artium and Def Jam titled Sail Out. The album went on to become certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). In 2014, she released her major-debut album, Souled Out followed by her second studio album Trip in 2017. In 2020, she released her third studio album, Chilombo, which earned Aiko three Grammy Award nominations, including Album of the Year.

