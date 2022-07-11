"Worse version of a state fair": ACE Family Fest slammed by netizens following 'scam' controversy 

Austin and Catherine McBroom hosted the ACE Family Fest on July 10. However, people have reported major discrepancies between what was promised and what was delivered.

The couple had promised a "Coachella meets Disney" inspired event with a petting zoo and live performances. However, users labeled the event as something closer to a "county fair."

One YouTube user, Gi, commented:

" I’m sorry, this is literally a worse version of a state fair. Disneyland meets Coachella? yea at least there’s theming, not tacky fair rides. also the turnout, it’s so dry"

Comment from a YouTube user (Image via Spill Sesh/YouTube)

Internet users called the ACE Family Fest a scam for charging high prices for a "fair"-like event

Internet users labeled the event a scam and expressed their dissatisfaction over the price of the tickets. They said that the event was far too expensive for what it offered.

duncan @manicpisces_ funny how the ACE family had ppl paying ridiculous amounts just for a county fair to outdo ACE fest, to act like NC employers with their “at will entry”; kicking out and denying anyone they wanted, based off looks (mad caster) or otherwise funny how the ACE family had ppl paying ridiculous amounts just for a county fair to outdo ACE fest, to act like NC employers with their “at will entry”; kicking out and denying anyone they wanted, based off looks (mad caster) or otherwise

amy @amysmo_



why do people continue to give them money ace fest definitely has to be in the ace family’s top 5 scams of all time.why do people continue to give them money ace fest definitely has to be in the ace family’s top 5 scams of all time.why do people continue to give them money 😭

Gonpachiro Kamaboko💢 @Gh0ulative @Clowncarcrash @theh3podcast Ace Family are you tubers who are known to scam their fans so they made an “ace fest” which is supposed to be like Disneyland for their fans with rides and stuff. So it’s all just wild lol @Clowncarcrash @theh3podcast Ace Family are you tubers who are known to scam their fans so they made an “ace fest” which is supposed to be like Disneyland for their fans with rides and stuff. So it’s all just wild lol

Some fans said that with the drama they saw on TikTok related to the fest, there is "no way in hell" they would have spent $300-$500 for the fest. Others stated that Ace Family's fest was nothing but a "scam fest."

hailey 🧸 @hayyybug9 not the ace family charging hundreds of dollars to throw their lil “ace fest” just for it to be at the av fairgrounds not the ace family charging hundreds of dollars to throw their lil “ace fest” just for it to be at the av fairgrounds 😭😭

Kc ⭐️ @CreativeKc_ Seeing the Ace Family Fest drama on TikTok 🤭 no way in hellll I’d spend $300-500 for that! Seeing the Ace Family Fest drama on TikTok 🤭 no way in hellll I’d spend $300-500 for that!

Fabiola 🥀 @lestylemaven The ace family fest looks like the AV fair basically The ace family fest looks like the AV fair basically 😅

wickr101 @amr199721 disneyland meets coachella

Ace family's scam fest

they weren't wrong about their "last Acefest" disneyland meets coachellaAce family's scam fest they weren't wrong about their "last Acefest" https://t.co/vGninfOnrw

Many users trolled the fest for being a failure, especially after the pictures showing empty plots and stalls popped up on social media.

✨ @fun_toodle twitter.com/spillseshyt/st… Spill Sesh @spillseshYT Disneyland meets Coachella 🤪 Disneyland meets Coachella 🤪 https://t.co/2owPbsEFlX Waiting for Austin and Catherine’s next video.. “Thank You Ace Family, the Ace Fest was sooo huge and successful “ Waiting for Austin and Catherine’s next video.. “Thank You Ace Family, the Ace Fest was sooo huge and successful “ 😂😂😂 twitter.com/spillseshyt/st…

Cecily💕👽 @heyyitscecilyy #acefamily Have you guys seen ace fest yet?? Lmao you guys ☠️☠️☠️ it’s sooo bad. #acefest Have you guys seen ace fest yet?? Lmao you guys ☠️☠️☠️ it’s sooo bad. #acefest #acefamily

lil🦇🦷 @cherryshrimpp bro sold like 3 tickets the ace fest is “sold out” but austin’s saying if you’re his friend of family he will get you in even if you haven’t talked in a whilebro sold like 3 tickets the ace fest is “sold out” but austin’s saying if you’re his friend of family he will get you in even if you haven’t talked in a while 😭😭😭 bro sold like 3 tickets

A few questioned how people paid so much money to go see the YouTubers. They felt sad for the fans, who expected a better event.

𝐒 🖤🫧 @xx_sonaa I cannot even process how these adult fan’s of the ace family are at the ace fest. Paid so much just to b there, yet supporting these scammers …🤢 also in this heat?? Y’all are crazy for even wanting to meet them.. I cannot even process how these adult fan’s of the ace family are at the ace fest. Paid so much just to b there, yet supporting these scammers …🤢 also in this heat?? Y’all are crazy for even wanting to meet them..

Youtube : It’s Malcolm 🎥🇺🇦 @ItsMalcolmYT I truly do feel bad for the younger audience that got sucked into the Ace Fest scam. They probably had to beg parents to buy tickets to let them go and seeing that it was such an epic failure?



That’s gotta blow.



The Ace Family really should address this. I truly do feel bad for the younger audience that got sucked into the Ace Fest scam. They probably had to beg parents to buy tickets to let them go and seeing that it was such an epic failure?That’s gotta blow.The Ace Family really should address this.

Some people on Twitter used sharper words to describe the event and the McBroom family as well. One of them was @liizbunnie, who said that the Ace Family is "stupid trash."

liz @liizbunnie talking about disney meets coachella… my ass. the ace family is stupid trash… NOT THE KIDS but austin and dolores really threw an “ace fest” and it’s just rides/food stops like any other city fair… omg they’re actually scammerstalking about disney meets coachella… my ass. the ace family is stupid trash… NOT THE KIDS but austin and dolores really threw an “ace fest” and it’s just rides/food stops like any other city fair… omg they’re actually scammers😭 talking about disney meets coachella… my ass.

Another user @aveyaves on Twitter seemed to share a similar sentiment.

A.very nice guy @aveyaves scammers bold now Y’all want to see some strange fuckery. Look up the Ace Family and their Ace Family “Fest”scammers bold now Y’all want to see some strange fuckery. Look up the Ace Family and their Ace Family “Fest” 😂 scammers bold now

The couple were criticized for not delivering what they had promised their fans

YouTuber Spill Sesh visited the Fest and gave her opinion about the event in the video with the caption, "THE ACE FAMILY FESTIVAL WAS A MESS (acefest)"

The YouTuber said that although the festival wasn't "terrible," it also wasn't what the pair had promised their fans. She said:

"They (Austin and Catherine) set the expectations so high and I think, what I heard from the chitter-chatter. It was not something that people were expecting."

Spill Sesh also questioned the couple's claim about the event getting sold out as the carnival grounds looked empty and tickets were still available on arrival. She also added that the event had organizing issues and didn't have visitor guides with information, either. The YouTuber also complained that there were no authorized personnel to explain the reason behind the meet and greet ticket.

She believes that fans paid for the "meet and greet," which was halted towards the evening without proper notifications. The YouTube star condemned the couple for asking fans to leave their place in queues, only to end it abruptly in the evening. The "meet and greet" was scheduled to continue till 10 pm.

It was also pointed out that game winners were given unsold merch for prizes, including Christmas ornaments, which felt very "out of place" in the middle of July.

She shared that the event did not have attractions related to Disney, except for a few Disney-merch stalls. She even showed some art on rides that seemed unsuitable for young children.

Austin and Catherine are also gaining criticism for denying entry to YouTubers from renowned drama channels. The couple are yet to comment on the event's success.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far