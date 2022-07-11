"Worse version of a state fair": ACE Family Fest slammed by netizens following 'scam' controversy 

Austin and Catherine McBroom hosted the ACE Family Fest on July 10. However, people have reported major discrepancies between what was promised and what was delivered.
The couple had promised a "Coachella meets Disney" inspired event with a petting zoo and live performances. However, users labeled the event as something closer to a "county fair."
One YouTube user, Gi, commented:
" I’m sorry, this is literally a worse version of a state fair. Disneyland meets Coachella? yea at least there’s theming, not tacky fair rides. also the turnout, it’s so dry"
Internet users called the ACE Family Fest a scam for charging high prices for a "fair"-like event
Internet users labeled the event a scam and expressed their dissatisfaction over the price of the tickets. They said that the event was far too expensive for what it offered.
Some fans said that with the drama they saw on TikTok related to the fest, there is "no way in hell" they would have spent $300-$500 for the fest. Others stated that Ace Family's fest was nothing but a "scam fest."
Many users trolled the fest for being a failure, especially after the pictures showing empty plots and stalls popped up on social media.
A few questioned how people paid so much money to go see the YouTubers. They felt sad for the fans, who expected a better event.
Some people on Twitter used sharper words to describe the event and the McBroom family as well. One of them was @liizbunnie, who said that the Ace Family is "stupid trash."
Another user @aveyaves on Twitter seemed to share a similar sentiment.
The couple were criticized for not delivering what they had promised their fans
YouTuber Spill Sesh visited the Fest and gave her opinion about the event in the video with the caption, "THE ACE FAMILY FESTIVAL WAS A MESS (acefest)"
The YouTuber said that although the festival wasn't "terrible," it also wasn't what the pair had promised their fans. She said:
"They (Austin and Catherine) set the expectations so high and I think, what I heard from the chitter-chatter. It was not something that people were expecting."
Spill Sesh also questioned the couple's claim about the event getting sold out as the carnival grounds looked empty and tickets were still available on arrival. She also added that the event had organizing issues and didn't have visitor guides with information, either. The YouTuber also complained that there were no authorized personnel to explain the reason behind the meet and greet ticket.
She believes that fans paid for the "meet and greet," which was halted towards the evening without proper notifications. The YouTube star condemned the couple for asking fans to leave their place in queues, only to end it abruptly in the evening. The "meet and greet" was scheduled to continue till 10 pm.
It was also pointed out that game winners were given unsold merch for prizes, including Christmas ornaments, which felt very "out of place" in the middle of July.
She shared that the event did not have attractions related to Disney, except for a few Disney-merch stalls. She even showed some art on rides that seemed unsuitable for young children.
Austin and Catherine are also gaining criticism for denying entry to YouTubers from renowned drama channels. The couple are yet to comment on the event's success.