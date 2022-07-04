Fact Check: Did Austin McBroom's Instagram account get hacked? 

Austin McBroom's Instagram account got hacked on Sunday, July 3. The YouTuber addressed the privacy breach in videos uploaded to his Instagram stories.

He shared that this was the "second or third" time his account has been hacked in the past five years. The 30-year-old added that he had to contact the app's security team to get his account back.

McBrook also said that he wished it would never happen to him again.

Austin McBroom confirmed that Instagram account was hacked

According to the creator, he was editing a video when the incident happened. He said that he didn't use his phone for a few hours while working and noticed the issue when he checked it again.

McBroom added:

"I don't know how the h*ll they are doing it. I'm assuming it's the same person that keeps trying to do it over and over again, he ends up being successful somehow."

The YouTuber seemed impressed with the hacker's talents and said that he would love to hire them. In his Instagram story videos, he said:

"Bruh, Whoever the h*ll you are, you are good at what you do. I'll give you that. You're talented. I wish you were on my team, I wish I could hire you. But can you not hack me anymore. IDK what do I gotta do, I gotta shoutout to you? Shoutout to the hacker, you got your shoutout but not me no more."

However, McBroom also criticized the hacker for asking for money and important details from his followers. He said that the things the hacker asked the creator's fans to do were "wrong" and "petty."

McBroom also apologized to his followers if they received a message from him asking for a number or even their social security number.

He added that while the Instagram team was trying to get his account back, his wife, Catherine decided to message the hacker on Austin's account. She sent a message asking the hacker if they wanted a job.

Her message read:

"Lol, we like you. Looking for a job?"

However, other than the fact that a screenshot of the message was uploaded on Catherine's Instagram stories, it is unknown whether the hacker responded.

The hacker uploaded stories from McBroom's account after hacking it

Meanwhile, according to screenshots acquired by the tabloid account Defnoodles, the hacker was posting about hacking Austin McBroom's account.

Stories posted by the hacker on Austin McBroom's Instagram account (Image via @defnoodles/Instagram)

The hacker posted multiple stories, asking people for money for shoutouts and their social security numbers. They also posted a message saying:

I am a f**king legend, for hacking Austin mc f**king Broom. Everyone tell me I'm a legend. Now!

Austin McBroom has regained access to his account and everything seems to be fine now.

The ACE Family was accused of lying about selling out tickets for the ACE Family Fest event

Catherine and Austin McBroom announced the ACE Family Fest in March, with tickets being sold from April 9, 2022. They claim that the event is a “mixture of Disneyland and Coachella.”

Tickets for the event came in two variations: a Club pass and a VIP Pass, each providing three entries, with the VIP pass having special perks for its owners.

According to the YouTuber couple, the tickets were sold out only a few hours after they went live. However, another creator, MadCatster, claimed that the news was a lie.

On April 12, he posted a video of his friend adding a million tickets from both the Club Pass and the VIP Pass to their cart, showing how many tickets were available. Caster also claimed that the event would be a "failure," saying that the McBrooms haven't sold enough tickets to finance the event.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 9, at AV Fairgrounds located on Avenue H in Lancaster, California.

