The Flaming Lips, an American psychedelic rock band, have announced a new leg of the tour to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of their album, Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots.

The new tour leg is scheduled to take place from May 27, 2023, to August 25, 2023.

The band announced the tour via a tweet from their verified account. The tweet read:

The Flaming Lips @theflaminglips Come celebrate 20 years of Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots this summer! The Lips will be performing the album in its entirety plus a career spanning selection of some of their greatest hits and fan favorites. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 3rd, 10am local time.

Tickets for the new shows will be available from March 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time and are priced at $440 plus processing fees. Presale tickets will be available on March 2, 2023, from 10.00 am to 10.00 pm CST from www.ticketmaster.com

The Flaming Lips US tour second leg: A full schedule

The newly announced dates represent the second part of the band's tour of the United States, with gigs in the United Kingdom and Canada as well as the United States taking place from February 28, 2023, to May 25, 2023.

The full list of newly announced tour dates, along with venues, is given below:

May 27, 2023 - Boston, Massachusetts at Boston Calling Festival

May 8, 2023 - Brooklyn, New York at Kings Theatre

May 11, 2023 - Cleveland, Ohio at Agora Theater & Ballroom

May 13, 2023 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin - The Riverside Theater

May 14, 2023 - St. Louis, Missouri at Saint Louis Music Park

May 16, 2023 - Omaha, Nebraska at Steelhouse

May 17, 2023 - Tulsa, Oklahoma at Tulsa Theater

August 18, 2023 - Los Angeles, California at YouTube Theater

August 22, 2023 - Portland, Oregon at Pioneer Courthouse Square

August 23, 2023 - Seattle, Washington State at Woodland Park Zoo

August 25, 2023 - Bonner, Montana at KettleHouse Amphitheatre

Tracing The Flaming Lips' music career

The Flaming Lips began as a collaboration between brothers Wayne and Mark Coyne, alongside Michael Ivins and Dave Kotska, while they were in Oklahoma City. After the release of their debut EP, The Flaming Lips, Mark Coyne left the band, with Wayne taking over as lead vocalist.

In an interview with RollingStone, Wayne Coyne explained the origins of the name of the band, expanding upon how it was a reference to a rumor about a classmate in his high school who had contracted herpes:

"When Mark and I were in, I think it was Junior Year in High School, there was a rumor about this girl who got herpes from this guy at a party. He went down on her with a cold sore. I don't think we knew the girl, and I'm not sure if she even existed, you know how kids just spread bulls**t."

The singer continued:

" But when we were thinking of band names one night over a pack of Schlitz and some left-handed cigarettes and remembered how we joked that they both had "Flaming Lips" and it just stuck."

1986 saw the release of the band's debut album, Hear It Is, which failed to chart. This was followed by two more unsuccessful albums, Oh My Gawd!!! in 1987 and Telepathic Surgery in 1989.

After signing with Warner Bros. Records and releasing Hit to Death in the Future Head in August 1992 to excellent reviews, the band experienced their first breakthrough.

After a few more albums and lineup changes, The Flaming Lips achieved commercial success with their 1999 album, The Soft Bulletin, which received critical praise as well.

