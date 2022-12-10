Flaming Lips Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues and more

American psychedelic rock band Flaming Lips have announced a tour scheduled for 2023. The band will kick off their tour on February 28 in Vancouver and conclude it on May 25 in Washington, DC, at The Anthem. Billed as "An Evening With the Flaming Lips," the tour marks the 20th anniversary of the band’s album Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots. The band will perform the album in full from April 28 to May 5, including at the Shaky Knees Festival, which will take place from May 5 to May 7.

A press release from the band reads:

“An Evening With The Flaming Lips will find the alternative rock stalwarts mining their catalog for what promises to be an epic and unforgettable two-hour set.”

Tickets for The Flaming Lips’ tour will be available starting on December 9 at 10:00 am PT. Fans can use code Cheer to access a presale beginning on December 8 via Ticketmaster. Tickets for Canadian shows start at $92 and go up to $198. Tickets for the US shows begin at $45.

The Flaming Lips 2023 Tour Dates

February 28 — Vancouver, BC at Commodore Ballroom

March 01 — Vancouver, BC at Commodore Ballroom

March 03 — Stateline, NV at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

March 04 — Las Vegas, NV at Brooklyn Bowl

March 06 — Del Mar, CA at The Sound – Del Mar Fairgrounds

March 07 — Anaheim, CA at House of Blues

March 09 — Santa Barbara, CA at Arlington Theatre

April 28 — London, UK at Eventim Apollo ^

May 05 — Chicago, IL at The Salt Shed ^

May 5 --7 — Atlanta, GA at Shaky Knees Festival ^

May 25 — Washington, DC at The Anthem ^

^ = Full performance of Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots

More about the band

The Flaming Lips were formed in 1983, and their lineup consists of vocalist Wayne Coyne, guitarist Steven Drozd, keyboardist Derek Brown, drummer Matt Kirksey, and percussionist Nicholas Ley. The band has won the Grammy Awards three times, the most recent of which was in 2018 in the Outstanding New Score category for the track Tomorrow Is from SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical.

Among Flaming Lips' musical hits are Assassination of the Sun, Thank You Jack White (For the Fiber-Optic Jesus You Gave Me), and an instrumental version of Do You Realize??, and Spongebob & Patrick Confront the Psychic Wall Of Energy among other songs.

The band recently unveiled the box set for their 2002 album Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Edition. As per Consequence, the box set is available digitally in the form of a 6xCD set and a 5xLP set, which will be released on April 14, 2023. Additionally, the box set will feature live radio sessions, demos, remixes, B sides, two complete concerts, and general deep cuts that have not received a proper physical release.

The unreleased tracks in the box include Ego Tripping At The Gates Of Hell, Flight Test EPs, and hard-to-find covers of Pink Floyd, Radiohead, and Kylie Minogue songs. The 2002 album was certified Gold in the US.

