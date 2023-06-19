The Flash: How much did Ezra Miller's film make at the box office during its opening weekend?

The Flash, DC Extended Universe (DCEU)'s second offering of 2023, failed to make waves at the box office. On the debut weekend, the superhero film earned $139 million globally, as reported by Variety. The publication added that a $64 million haul in the domestic sector, coupled with a $75 million pull from other markets, caused The Flash to fall well below the forecast mark.

Helmed by Andy Muschietti, his fifth directorial comes three months after Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which also did not meet expectations at the box office.

In the domestic pocket, which comprises the United States and Canada, The Flash was released in as many as 4,232 theaters. Here, it was estimated to earn between $68–85 million. However, the film made $25.4 million on the day of its premiere, including $9.7 million from Thursday night previews, as per Deadline Hollywood.

This compelled the box office projections for the domestic (North America) opening to be brought down to $60 million and eventually, the superhero flick earned $55.1 million, as per Variety. Deadline Hollywood reported that the movie was touted to earn $85–95 million internationally, which could have helped it get a global opening at $155–165 million.

The Flash, instead had a $75 million pick globally and had to settle for $139 million worldwide. Armed with a stellar budget of $200–220 million, the DCEU venture has a very long road to cover if it wants to pull through its production costs.

The Flash fell short of expectations, in both domestic and international markets

At the domestic box office, The Flash had Disney-Pixar's Elemental and Lionsgate-distributed The Blackening as competitors. Since the latter two performed badly commercially, the DCEU venture was able to capture the first position.

When it comes to the global domain, the Ezra Miller film was released in 78 markets, as per Variety. The portal reported that the film earned $13.8 million in China, $9.4 million in Mexico, $5.3 million in the UK, $3.7 million at the Korean box office, and $3.5 million in Brazil, which contributed to the film earning $75 million globally.

Franchise Entertainment Research's David A. Gross called it a "weak three-day opening" for a superhero movie. Drawing references to Ant-Man (2015) and Aquaman (2018), both of which had poor opening figures but ended up being profitable, the movie consulting firm’s executive added:

“There have been similar openings that grew into big numbers… But we do not see that here.”

The possible reasons behind the failed take-off could be Miller's controversies including assault allegations and legal troubles, damp audience reactions, and poor VFX work as seen in the trailers.

Good Morning America @GMA “Every time I talk about this role I say it was written in the stars, really, and the universe knew what it was doing my whole life.” — @SashaCalle on playing Supergirl in #TheFlashMovie “Every time I talk about this role I say it was written in the stars, really, and the universe knew what it was doing my whole life.” — @SashaCalle on playing Supergirl in #TheFlashMovie. https://t.co/yway8aJnwX

Apart from Ezra Miller, the film also stars Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ben Affleck, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Keaton, and Antje Traue, among others.

Now while the initial two DCEU releases of this year, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash turned out to be dampeners, all hope is not lost. The upcoming slate includes high-profile and promising films like Blue Beetle, which is set to release on August 18, 2023, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which will premiere on December 20, 2023. So, fans are surely expecting the latter two movies to turn DCEU's fortunes around.

The Flash is currently running in theaters.

