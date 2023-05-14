The Flash season 9 episode 12 on The CW: Release date, air time, what to expect, and more details

The Flash is all set to return this week with a new episode on the CW, marking the last time it does so before the series finale. Sadly, the end of this season not only means the conclusion of the long-running fan-favorite superhero show but also of the entire Arrowverse, which had gained a cult following over the many years. As of now, none of the shows apart from this one survive.

The Flash season 9 episode 12 is titled A New World, Part Three. After the fascinating revelations in the previous episode, this episode will likely focus on the returning big bad Edie Thawne (Rick Cosnett) and the revelation of Blue Cobalt, which was discovered by Chester (Brandon McKnight) in A New World, Part Two. According to the synopsis from the network, this episode will deal with the team's attempts at protecting Barry Allen (Grant Gustin).

The Flash season 9 episode 12 will premiere on May 17, 2023, at 8 pm EST on the CW channel. It will also be available for streaming on the network's official website and application.

The Flash season 9 episode 12 promo: A chance to change?

The previous episode of The Flash already set up the stage for a dramatic last conclusion with the introduction of Eddie Thawne. The trailer also gives a small glimpse at the impact this would have on Barry and the universe with the presence of a new big bad.

The synopsis for the episode does not hint much either but it does reveal some crucial plot points. It reads:

"Team Flash works together to figure out how to protect Barry, all while being very careful who they trust; Cecile is skeptical of the plan after an unsuccessful attempt; Khione's confidence in Chester enables him to convince Cecile to try again."

This episode is is directed by Stefan Pleszczynski from the script of Jonathan Butler and Sarah Tarkoff.

Since this is the penultimate episode, it is unlikely that this installmet will provide any conclusion to any of the arcs. Instead, fans can expect a big cliffhanger at the end of this one, something that the CW show has done before in the penultimate episodes.

However, this episode may introduce some important storylines that would be relevant in the finale. Because this is such a crucial episode, the CW has kept most details under wraps.

More about The Flash

The most popular show from the fabled Arrowverse, The Flash was developed by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, and Geoff Johns for the CW. It was originally created as a spinoff to Arrow but soon surpassed the original series in both critical reception and fan following.

The series premiered in North America on October 7, 2014. Its success gave the much-needed push to the network to create a variety of superhero shows over the following years.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"Barry Allen, a forensic investigator in Central City, gains the power of superhuman speed from a freak accident. He decides to use it to fight crime as Flash, a costumed superhero."

The series stars Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Rick Cosnett, Jesse L. Martin, and Keiynan Lonsdale, among many others.

All the episodes of The Flash are available for streaming on the CW application.

