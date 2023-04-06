There is some big news for The Flash fans just ahead of the series' ultimate ending. The fabled legend of the DC universe on television, Green Arrow, is finally all set to make his appearance on the Grant Gustin show later this month.

Though the final episode of the show, which will feature Stephen Amell's Arrow, is quite far away, an exclusive clip from TV Line has confirmed that Stephen Amell, along with David Ramsey, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Sendhil Ramamurthy, will all return for their respective roles in the Arrowverse in a The Flash season 9 trailer.

After quite a shaky transitional period, which saw most of DC's television shows scrapped, and films shelved, The Flash season 9 could be the only good thing from DC in a long time to come, given how the entire studio is looking forward to a complete reboot that would see them get rid of almost all the old and established superhero franchises.

JOLLY J✨ @DynamoSuperX let's just pretend that shitty first half of the flash season 9 never happened....



KID FLASH AND GREEN ARROW ARE BACK.

let's just pretend that shitty first half of the flash season 9 never happened....KID FLASH AND GREEN ARROW ARE BACK.https://t.co/ebmsj04NrT

The eighth episode of The Flash season 9 aired on April 5, 2023. The show will go on a short break after this, with an expected return date set for April 26, 2023, with the final episodes of the series.

Who is Green Arrow, and how will he connect to The Flash?

Green Arrow is the first superhero in the CW's palette of superhero shows from DC. Oliver Queen, aka Green Arrow, made his first appearance in the first season of Arrow, which premiered in 2012.

It also introduced other superheroes, including Grant Gustin's Barry in its second season, which ultimately led to the standalone show, which is currently the only surviving show in the entire universe.

Green Arrow is a costumed crime fighter created by Mort Weisinger and George Papp. His powers include expert marksmanship, strategic thinking, and expert acrobatic skills.

Those who have watched Arrow would already know that he made the ultimate sacrifice in the Crisis on Infinite Earth event which was a part of Arrow’s final season. Though it is not clear how the character will appear in The Flash, it can be attributed to factors like the presence of multiple universes, something that has been shown many times in The Flash season 9 episodes.

There is further indication of the same in the final episode, as it will mark Barry's 30th birthday yet again. The finale will also likely feature Sendhil Ramamurthy’s Bloodwork up against Flash, Green Arrow, and David Ramsey’s Spartan, which may also mark another whole multiverse.

Anyhow, it will be an emotional episode for both Barry and Oliver, who will be reunited after a long time. Talking about the upcoming final of the show, both Gustin and Ammell spoke to TV Line. Gustin said:

"Stephen and I, it’s like getting the band back together...Just good times, and a lot of laughing."

Ammell further added:

"We’re there to play the hits, man,...We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel."

It should also be an emotional episode for fans, who will not only see Green Arrow and Flash together for the last time but will also see the end of the long-running CW series, which also marks the end of the DC universe on television.

The Flash is now streaming on the CW.

Poll : 0 votes