The Frisbee scene in Netflix's Reptile, explained 

Reptile on Netflix has been making a splash, all thanks to its thrilling plot and stellar cast. The movie, directed by Grant Singer, keeps its viewers on the edge of their seats. It can be classified as a neo-noir film, which means it's like one of those classic detective stories but with a modern twist.

Benicio del Toro takes on the role of detective Tom Nichols, and he is truly splendid in his performance. Tom is on a mission to solve the murder of a local real estate agent named Summer, played by Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz.

As Reptile unfolds, we see Tom navigating a world that is brimming with twists and turns. Each revelation peels away at another layer of deception and reveals a web of conspiracy. The viewer is drawn into the complexity of the story, and it's a rollercoaster of suspense and mystery. Tom's pursuit of the truth reveals that Summer's death is not what it seems, and the doubts surrounding it only deepen.

Disclaimer: Major spoilers ahead.

Netflix's Reptile: Ending explained through its plot and the frisbee scene

As Tom Nichols digs deeper into the case, an array of suspects come under his scanner. These include Summer's boyfriend, Will Grady, portrayed by Justin Timberlake, a menacing stalker named Eli, portrayed by Michael Carmen Pitt, and Sam, played by Karl Glusman, Summer's estranged husband. They all truly level up the cast of Reptile.

However, the plot of Reptile takes a dark turn when Tom discovers yet another conspiracy - Summer had been on the brink of exposing a fraudulent operation that was being orchestrated by her boyfriend Will and his mother.

In one of Reptile's most puzzling scenes, a shootout ensues right after a frisbee randomly shatters the window of the house where the confrontational climax is taking place. Director Grant Singer has explained this odd turn of events, during a conversation with RadioTimes.com:

"We really like this idea of this act of God occurring in the standoff between these two characters. And the frisbee... well, first of all, the frisbee is motivated by just these kids playing right outside the house. And this idea that kids playing was like a really... I think a nice metaphor, a nice counterpoint to what is going to occur inside the house."

Singer elaborated that the frisbee in the movie had a meaning other than just being a toy. He said it was like a symbol for his own journey in making his very first movie - comparing himself to the kids who were playing with the frisbee. So he felt like he was just having fun and playing around.

Then, there's a special moment in the movie when the kids look up and see actor Benicio del Toro in the window. As per Grant Singer, that moment was akin to him, the filmmaker, sharing a connection with Benicio, the actor.

So, the frisbee in the film was also a way for the director to show his own feelings and experiences of making the movie and connecting with the actor.

Final thoughts

To sum up, Reptile on Netflix is a really exciting story that keeps viewers hooked with its mystery and suspense. The frisbee scene, which director Grant Singer calls a "serendipitous moment," shows how the movie can grab your attention.

As detective Tom Nichols uncovers the secrets and hidden truths, this surprising twist reminds us that in the world of Reptile, things are never what they seem, and unbelievable things can unfold when you least expect them.