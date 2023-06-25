The Gates cast list and characters explored

Stephen Hall's new horror thriller movie, The Gates, is all set to arrive in theaters on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The film tells the story of a serial killer in the late 19th century who's sentenced to death. However, hours before his execution, he puts a curse on the prison and its inmates. Here's a short description of the film, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''A serial killer has been sentenced to death by electric chair in London in the 1890s, but in his final hours, he puts a curse on the prison he is in, and all of those in it.''

The film stars John Rhys-Davies in the lead role, along with various others playing significant supporting characters. It is helmed by Stephen Hall, who's co-written the screenplay with Tim Reynolds.

The Gates cast list: John Rhys-Davies and others to star in new horror flick

1) Richard Brake as William Colcott

Richard Brake plays the lead role of William Colcott in the new horror movie. William Colcott is believed to be the serial killer who's eventually sentenced to death. But he puts on a curse on the prison and its inmates, causing absolute chaos. It'll be interesting to see how his character would be explored in the flick.

Richard Brake looks brilliant in the film's trailer, promising to deliver a haunting performance. His other notable film and TV acting credits include R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned, Bingo Hell, and Tremors: Shrieker Island, among many more.

2) John Rhys-Davies as Frederick Ladbroke

Actor John Rhys-Davies stars as Frederick Ladbroke in The Gates. Apart from this information, more details regarding his character are currently being kept under wraps, but viewers can expect him to play a significant role in the story.

Apart from The Gates, John Rhys-Davies is widely known for his performances in numerous other TV shows and films like The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, Victor/Victoria, Moments in Spacetime, and War and Remembrance, to name a few.

3) Michael Yare as Lucian Abberton

Michael Yare portrays the character of Lucian Abberton in The Gates. More details regarding his character are not known at this point, but he's expected to play a significant role in the movie. Michael Yare has previously starred in Attack on Finland, Innocent, The Gurney, Ferocious Planet, and many more.

Apart from Michael Yare, John Rhys-Davies, and Richard Brake, the horror film also features various other talented actors in supporting/minor roles like:

Elena Delia as Emma Wickes

David Pearse as Father Matthews

Peter Coonan as George Sheppard

Brian Fortune as Governor Owen Forsyth

Christine Mulhern as Agnes

Tristan Heanue as John Chapman

Matthew O'Brien as Phillip

The trailer for The Gates offers a peek into the many shocking moments set to unfold in the film. It establishes the premise, but doesn't reveal any key details that could potentially spoil the viewing experience for fans.

Overall, it maintains a frightening tone that fans of atmospheric horror movies would certainly enjoy. Viewers can expect a deeply disturbing character-driven horror thriller.

The Gates will be available to watch in theaters in the US on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes