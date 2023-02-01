"The gift that keeps on giving": George Santos Smule karaoke account surfaces, sparks hilarious reactions 

Disgraced Rep. George Santos’ karaoke skills have come to light. Rolling Stone revealed that the 34-year-old had an account on singing app Smule, where he was heard belting out Disney songs, the Cups song from Pitch Perfect and his own rendition of Leanord Cohen's Hallelujah. Netizens have since taken to social media and are relentlessly trolling him.

This is not the first time, George Santos’ singing skills have been publicized. Earlier this week, the Long Island-native was spotted at a karaoke night in Washington DC. Despite looking timid to participate that night, he was confidently crooning on the singing platform.

His account has the handle “georgedevolder,” which is part of his full name, George Anthony Devolder Santos. His profile picture included him donning a bowtie and doing the millennial duck face.

Rikki Schlott @RIKKISCHLOTT George Santos is the gift that keeps on giving. Apparently he had an account on a karaoke app. Here he is singing Disney songs: George Santos is the gift that keeps on giving. Apparently he had an account on a karaoke app. Here he is singing Disney songs: https://t.co/g4JKCJI3DK

George Santos’ Smule profile explored

Eight years ago, George Santos sang Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah. Commenting on his performance, Rolling Stone wrote:

“Honestly, it’s a solid karaoke rendition. Santos carries the tune well, adds some gravel-voices theatricality, and most respectably, powers through the hard-to-hit notes with absolute conviction.”

He sang the version that went viral from the Shrek movie. He also sang Pitch Perfect’s Cups song. However, the majority of his renditions were from Disney movies like The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King and Aladin among others.

Harry Sisson @harryjsisson It’s been revealed that 8 years ago, George Santos posted multiple karaoke videos. Here’s him singing Cups from Pitch Perfect… It’s been revealed that 8 years ago, George Santos posted multiple karaoke videos. Here’s him singing Cups from Pitch Perfect… https://t.co/FQ06n9bmKl

Santos seemingly liked Let It Go from Frozen the most as he posted himself singing the song seven times. He unreservedly crooned- “I don’t care what they’re going to say/ Let the storm rage on/ The cold never bothered me anyway.”

George Santos also did a surprisingly apt impersonation of Robin Williams’ Genie with the necessary French voice.

Netizens react to George Santos’ karaoke sessions

As George Santos continues to be relentlessly trolled on social media for his dating scandal and false biography, his uncovered karaoke sessions have only added fuel to the fire. Many made endless fun of Santos. A few reactions online read:

marissa (taylor's version) @MarissaSaysWhat everything i’ve learned about george santos has been against my will, and that includes the tiktok i just saw about his pre-existing profile on a karaoke app everything i’ve learned about george santos has been against my will, and that includes the tiktok i just saw about his pre-existing profile on a karaoke app https://t.co/xWIGGhvpXf

Adam Klein @AdamTheLawyer I feel like George Santos should be having more fun.



He's already a punch line; might as well lean into it. Show up in a bathrobe. Put karaoke performances on the Congressional record. Declare NY-3 a sovereign nation. Lean into it, man. I feel like George Santos should be having more fun.He's already a punch line; might as well lean into it. Show up in a bathrobe. Put karaoke performances on the Congressional record. Declare NY-3 a sovereign nation. Lean into it, man.

Maxi Does Law and Other Things @Still_Max_ If you’re a Hill reporter and you have yet to change your ringtone to one of George Santos’s karaoke performances, you’re doing it wrong. If you’re a Hill reporter and you have yet to change your ringtone to one of George Santos’s karaoke performances, you’re doing it wrong.

Richard Seeger @Lion2YaAll @harryjsisson Well he’s a much better at being a singer and drag performer than a politician… @harryjsisson Well he’s a much better at being a singer and drag performer than a politician…

Lori 🐝🌻 @LoriCKW It’s hilarious.

He’s like an advent calendar. Each day you get a new little gift. Has anyone else seen George Santos (aka: Anthony Devolder) on the karaoke app?It’s hilarious.He’s like an advent calendar. Each day you get a new little gift. Has anyone else seen George Santos (aka: Anthony Devolder) on the karaoke app? 😆 It’s hilarious. He’s like an advent calendar. Each day you get a new little gift.

Altiverse @theAltiverse @covie_93 George Santos is the Secretary. He must have not had time to write minutes because he was hosting karaoke as Kitara last night. @covie_93 George Santos is the Secretary. He must have not had time to write minutes because he was hosting karaoke as Kitara last night.

TeamFunCaptain @AMYBOSO @harryjsisson Oof. No wonder he changed his name @harryjsisson Oof. No wonder he changed his name

Congressman to step down from House committees

Following the plethora of scandals he has been involved in, Santos was facing a growing call for resignation. On Tuesday, he announced that he would be stepping down temporarily until his name was cleared. In a statement, he said:

“The business of the 118th Congress must continue without media fanfare. It is important that I primarily focus on serving the constituents of New York’s Third Congressional District and providing federal level representation without distraction.”

Santos will not be sitting on the small business committee or the science, technology and space panel.

Prior to being caught stating false information in his biography and being investigated over his campaign and financial reports, he called himself “the full embodiment of the American dream” since he is an openly gay child of Brazilian immigrants who climbed up the ladder of Wall Street before joining politics.

In recent days, Santos has also been called out for lying about being Jewish. He also falsely stated that his grandparents fled the Holocaust.

