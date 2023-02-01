"The gift that keeps on giving": George Santos Smule karaoke account surfaces, sparks hilarious reactions 

Disgraced Rep. George Santos’ karaoke skills have come to light. Rolling Stone revealed that the 34-year-old had an account on singing app Smule, where he was heard belting out Disney songs, the Cups song from Pitch Perfect and his own rendition of Leanord Cohen's Hallelujah. Netizens have since taken to social media and are relentlessly trolling him.
This is not the first time, George Santos’ singing skills have been publicized. Earlier this week, the Long Island-native was spotted at a karaoke night in Washington DC. Despite looking timid to participate that night, he was confidently crooning on the singing platform.
His account has the handle “georgedevolder,” which is part of his full name, George Anthony Devolder Santos. His profile picture included him donning a bowtie and doing the millennial duck face.
George Santos’ Smule profile explored
Eight years ago, George Santos sang Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah. Commenting on his performance, Rolling Stone wrote:
“Honestly, it’s a solid karaoke rendition. Santos carries the tune well, adds some gravel-voices theatricality, and most respectably, powers through the hard-to-hit notes with absolute conviction.”
He sang the version that went viral from the Shrek movie. He also sang Pitch Perfect’s Cups song. However, the majority of his renditions were from Disney movies like The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King and Aladin among others.
Santos seemingly liked Let It Go from Frozen the most as he posted himself singing the song seven times. He unreservedly crooned- “I don’t care what they’re going to say/ Let the storm rage on/ The cold never bothered me anyway.”
George Santos also did a surprisingly apt impersonation of Robin Williams’ Genie with the necessary French voice.
Netizens react to George Santos’ karaoke sessions
As George Santos continues to be relentlessly trolled on social media for his dating scandal and false biography, his uncovered karaoke sessions have only added fuel to the fire. Many made endless fun of Santos. A few reactions online read:
Congressman to step down from House committees
Following the plethora of scandals he has been involved in, Santos was facing a growing call for resignation. On Tuesday, he announced that he would be stepping down temporarily until his name was cleared. In a statement, he said:
“The business of the 118th Congress must continue without media fanfare. It is important that I primarily focus on serving the constituents of New York’s Third Congressional District and providing federal level representation without distraction.”
Santos will not be sitting on the small business committee or the science, technology and space panel.
Prior to being caught stating false information in his biography and being investigated over his campaign and financial reports, he called himself “the full embodiment of the American dream” since he is an openly gay child of Brazilian immigrants who climbed up the ladder of Wall Street before joining politics.
In recent days, Santos has also been called out for lying about being Jewish. He also falsely stated that his grandparents fled the Holocaust.