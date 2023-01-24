Who is Pedro Vilarva? George Santos husband claim comes under scrutiny in wake of latest report 

Controversial congressman George Santos allegedly proposed to his then-teenage boyfriend in 2014 while being legally married to his now ex-wife Uadla Vieira, as per new reports. The engagement invitation reportedly took place five years before his divorce from the woman.

In a 2014 Facebook invite shared to the Daily Beast by Santos’ old roommate Greg Morey-Parker, the politician reportedly asked friends to join him and his boyfriend Pedro for an engagement dinner at La Bonne Soupe in Midtown Manhattan:

“Good evening everyone! As you all may already know Pedro and I have decided to join our toothbrushes! Lol and a very few friends have been selected to share this special moment with us! Thanks for sharing this very important day in our lives.”

Lúcia Guimarães @luciaguimaraes Lúcia Guimarães @luciaguimaraes #WhereisGeorge Career thief. Stole checks at 19. 2011: invited this woman to US, emptied her bank account. She now lives in a Rio slum.2015: crowdfunded for fake pet charity. 2016:crowdfunded among Brazilian workers in NY for mother's funeral. Kept $, gave funeral home bad check. twitter.com/chrislhayes/st… #WhereisGeorge Career thief. Stole checks at 19. 2011: invited this woman to US, emptied her bank account. She now lives in a Rio slum.2015: crowdfunded for fake pet charity. 2016:crowdfunded among Brazilian workers in NY for mother's funeral. Kept $, gave funeral home bad check. twitter.com/chrislhayes/st… https://t.co/Q1mn25MHgV There's more. Pedro Vilarva was 18 when he dated a 26 year-old #WhereisGeorge Santos. Says Santos never went to work and believes he pawned his phone. Greg Morey-Parker lived in Santos' apartment, befriended his mother and says US $30,000 disappeared from his bank account. twitter.com/luciaguimaraes… There's more. Pedro Vilarva was 18 when he dated a 26 year-old #WhereisGeorge Santos. Says Santos never went to work and believes he pawned his phone. Greg Morey-Parker lived in Santos' apartment, befriended his mother and says US $30,000 disappeared from his bank account. twitter.com/luciaguimaraes… https://t.co/IDSRXIGr5B

The Daily Beast reported that the engagement invite came nearly two years after Santos’ marriage to Vieira and 11 months before the latter filed for divorce in May 2013 and halted it by the end of the year.

What is known about Pedro Vilarva?

Pedro Vilarva recently made news as Long Island Rep. George Santos’ former boyfriend. The man was reportedly 18 years old when he met a 26 year old Santos in 2014, as per The Daily Beast.

The publication reported that Santos allegedly invited Vilarva to an engagement dinner in 2014 but the latter said that he never accepted the proposal. Vilarva confirmed to the outlet that he rejected Santos’ proposals multiple times and that the engagement party “never happened”:

“He asked me 3x but I didn’t accept it. There was never a party [or] anything in regards to it.”

uppitywomanhasopinions @AnncyGoransson On Monday, the NYT published new allegations, including an interview with Santos’s former boyfriend Pedro Vilarva. Santos, according to Vilarva, paid few of their bills, surprised him with tickets to Hawaii that turned out not to exist, and then stole and pawned his cellphone. On Monday, the NYT published new allegations, including an interview with Santos’s former boyfriend Pedro Vilarva. Santos, according to Vilarva, paid few of their bills, surprised him with tickets to Hawaii that turned out not to exist, and then stole and pawned his cellphone.

Not much is known about Vilarva’s personal life and current whereabouts at the time of writing.

Netizens scrutinize George Santos’ claim about having a husband

George Santos' husband claims recently came under scrutiny (Image via Getty Images)

Back in 2020, George Santos said that he was living with a partner named Matheus aka Matt and their four dogs. He also eventually called the man his husband.

In October 2022, Santos told the press:

“I am openly gay, have never had an issue with my s*xual identity in the past decade.”

However, his s*xual identity came under question amid his ongoing fraud CV controversy after it was revealed in December 2022 that he was previously married to a woman. At the time, the politician told the New York Post:

“I dated women in the past. I married a woman. I am ok with my s*xuality. People change.”

Reports suggest that Santos was married to a Brazilian woman named Uadla Vieira from 2012 to 2019 but their wedding was mostly kept under wraps.

More recently, sources told The Daily Beast that Santos dated a man called Pedro Vilarva in 2014 and the pair lived together until Vilarva moved out in 2015.

Santos’ former roommates also revealed that he invited Vilarva to an engagement dinner in 2014. In the wake of the latest update, several social media users took to Twitter to scrutinize the existence of Santos’ husband Matt.

One user pointed out Matt's lack of online presence and the absence of Santos and Matt’s marriage license:

Catherine Caruso 🔮 @cacarusoo George Santos’ husband Matheus has a near nonexistent online presence. In addition to reporters being unable to find a marriage license, there are only a handful of pics of the couple on social media. The only thing I could find on Matheus is his private Instagram account. George Santos’ husband Matheus has a near nonexistent online presence. In addition to reporters being unable to find a marriage license, there are only a handful of pics of the couple on social media. The only thing I could find on Matheus is his private Instagram account. https://t.co/O1d1Qj2zVf

Rachel Wolf @iamrachelwolf

facebook.com/matheus.gerard… George Santos "husband" -- Matheus Gerard. No record of a pharmacist's license. He's only 24. I suspect he's not a US citizen and Matheus Gerard isn't his full name. No record of their marriage. Still digging. /1 George Santos "husband" -- Matheus Gerard. No record of a pharmacist's license. He's only 24. I suspect he's not a US citizen and Matheus Gerard isn't his full name. No record of their marriage. Still digging. /1facebook.com/matheus.gerard… https://t.co/U6VZdPHkYp

Meanwhile, others questioned Santos about his marriage timeline and his husband’s real name:

Josh Mansour @joshmansour George Santos’ listed husband shares the same name as the fictional president of the United States played by Jimmy Smits in The West Wing. Santos has been reported to have not been seen publicly with his husband since his lies about his background were revealed. George Santos’ listed husband shares the same name as the fictional president of the United States played by Jimmy Smits in The West Wing. Santos has been reported to have not been seen publicly with his husband since his lies about his background were revealed. https://t.co/LYP8FC5Xva

Rachel Wolf @iamrachelwolf Still can't find the real name of this guy, alleged fired pharmacist and George Santos' alleged fiancé or husband. George says it's "Matt." Perhaps Matteo? Maybe a green card arrangement... or future intern... or Nestor's brother... or Madison Cawthorn's cousin or... #GOPgroomers Still can't find the real name of this guy, alleged fired pharmacist and George Santos' alleged fiancé or husband. George says it's "Matt." Perhaps Matteo? Maybe a green card arrangement... or future intern... or Nestor's brother... or Madison Cawthorn's cousin or... #GOPgroomers https://t.co/s3QC2FfaK1

Catherine Caruso 🔮 @cacarusoo George Santos has a conflicting timeline on social media regarding when his husband Matheus and him got married. In February 2021, Santos claimed to be married in one tweet, but still referred to Matt as his fiancé in later posts, like the one below in July 2021. George Santos has a conflicting timeline on social media regarding when his husband Matheus and him got married. In February 2021, Santos claimed to be married in one tweet, but still referred to Matt as his fiancé in later posts, like the one below in July 2021. https://t.co/PTbEWUYdfr

Catherine Caruso 🔮 @cacarusoo He also first started saying he had a fiancé back in December 2020. He also first started saying he had a fiancé back in December 2020. https://t.co/41StHv6upv

Miss T 💙✌🏼 @MissTaken2050 Where is George Santos husband, friends, relatives (the living kind) co-workers, ANYONE OUT THERE WHO WILL STANDUP FOR THIS GUY? Where is George Santos husband, friends, relatives (the living kind) co-workers, ANYONE OUT THERE WHO WILL STANDUP FOR THIS GUY?

John T @TMROJ So...does George Santos' husband actually exist? Did they actually get married...some of what people are saying should be verifiable, as you need a marriage certificate to get married-it should be public record. So...does George Santos' husband actually exist? Did they actually get married...some of what people are saying should be verifiable, as you need a marriage certificate to get married-it should be public record.

George Santos’ former roommate Greg Morey-Parker told the Daily Beast that Santos once allegedly tried to get him to marry some Brazilian woman “so she could get citizenship.”

Although he did not share when the suggestion was made, the friend claimed that Santos allegedly said he could “make money from the deal.”

Another former roommate, Yasser Rabello, told the publication that he lived with Santos, his sister, and their since-late mother in an apartment in Jackson Heights between 2013 and 2014 but “never knew” about the congressman’s marriage to his wife.

Rabello said Santos’ wife lived in Astoria at the time and the politician later introduced her to him as “a friend.”

Howie Klein @downwithtyranny 2 of George Santos' ex-roommates claim he stole expensive items from them when they lived together in Queens in 2020. Gregory Morey-Parker & Yasser Rabello say he stole items like a $520 Burberry scarf (pictured, not a tallis) & a $500 Armani shirt. 2 of George Santos' ex-roommates claim he stole expensive items from them when they lived together in Queens in 2020. Gregory Morey-Parker & Yasser Rabello say he stole items like a $520 Burberry scarf (pictured, not a tallis) & a $500 Armani shirt. https://t.co/vOFKmtDtCQ

George Santos’ marriage to his wife officially came to an end nearly two weeks before he filed the official paperwork to launch his initial 2020 campaign. However, the Republican did not mention his marriage to a woman in either of his campaigns.

In the wake of the latest revelations surrounding Santos’ past relationship with Pedro Vilarva, the politician told the outlet that he would not comment on the “slanderous accusations made by a person of the likes of Gregory.”

